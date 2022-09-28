Norfolk Southern commits $400,000 to combat food insecurity

Grants will support 31 food banks across the company's 22-state network

ATLANTA, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) today announced a commitment of $400,000 in grants to 31 food banks located across the states served by the company. The funds and continued partnership with these food banks will directly support local efforts to combat food insecurity, as well as other assistance initiatives supporting children, families, and senior citizens. This latest set of grants builds on Norfolk Southern's longstanding commitment of supporting these critical community organizations.

Norfolk Southern Corporation Logo (PRNewsfoto/Norfolk Southern Corporation) (PRNewswire)

"Every community is home to families impacted by food insecurity. Norfolk Southern is furthering its partnership with more than 30 food banks to feed and assist those in need," said Kristin Wong, director of corporate giving at Norfolk Southern.

According to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), more than 34 million people in the country, including 9 million children, are food insecure. Many households that experience food insecurity do not qualify for federal nutrition programs and visit their local food banks and other food programs for extra support.

Food banks receiving a grant from Norfolk Southern include:

America's Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia

Atlanta Community Food Bank

Central Illinois Foodbank

Central Pennsylvania Foodbank

Chattanooga Area Food Bank

Community Food Bank of Central Alabama

Community Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Indiana

Facing Hunger Foodbank (WV)

Feeding Southwest Virginia

Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri

Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina

Food Bank of Delaware

Food Bank of Northeast Georgia

Food Bank of Northern Indiana

Food Finders Food Bank (IN)

Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia

Freestore Foodbank (OH)

Gleaners (IN)

God's Pantry Food Bank (KY)

Greater Chicago Food Depository

Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank

Harvesters (MO)

Lowcountry Food Bank (SC)

Mid-Ohio Food Bank

Montgomery Area Food Bank

Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee

Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina

Second Harvest Food Bank of North Central Ohio

Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee

Toledo Northwest Ohio Food Bank

Tri-State Food Bank (IN)

About Norfolk Southern

Since 1827, Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) and its predecessor companies have safely moved the goods and materials that drive the U.S. economy. Today, it operates a customer-centric and operations-driven freight transportation network. Committed to furthering sustainability, Norfolk Southern helps its customers avoid 15 million tons of yearly carbon emissions by shipping via rail. Its dedicated team members deliver more than 7 million carloads annually, from agriculture to consumer goods, and is the largest rail shipper of auto products and metals in North America. Norfolk Southern also has the most extensive intermodal network in the eastern U.S., serving a majority of the country's population and manufacturing base, with connections to every major container port on the Atlantic coast as well as the Gulf of Mexico and Great Lakes. Learn more by visiting www.NorfolkSouthern.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Norfolk Southern Corporation