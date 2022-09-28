SEPTEMBER IS NATIONAL CHRONIC PAIN MONTH AND THE OPIOID CRISIS IS IN FULL BLOOM. HOUSTON DERMATOLOGIST AND PHARMACIST HAS DEVELOPED A GROUNDBREAKING NEW CLASS OF TOPICAL PHARMACEUTICALS FOR PAIN THAT WILL NOT ADD TO THE CRISIS!

Moore Relief Dermaceuticals contain natural cosmetic ingredients that do not require OTC or prescription regulation.

The products have been launched and are available for purchase on www.moorerelief.com and Amazon.com.

HOUSTON, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Milton D. Moore, a leading dermatologist and founder & CEO of Moore Unique Skin Care, LLC and Moore Unique Dermatology, today announced a new innovative product under the brand name Moore Relief Dermaceuticals: Moore Relief Pain Discomfort Lotion.

The findings of Dr. Moore's clinical research in the development of this product were published in a recent article in the Journal of Dermatology Research (peer reviewed). Dr. Jack Alpert, a leading Houston Neurologist, has used the pain lotion in his practice and found the relief he obtained from the pain lotion was the best result he ever obtained in treating his patients in all his 25 years of practice by a large margin.

Listen to renowned Neurologist Dr. Jack Alpert, MD has to say about Moore Relief Pain & Discomfort Lotion:

Click here for video: Dr. Jack Alpert, MD Testimonial

Dr. Moore has seen an increase of patients who were depending upon opioids to help relieve their pain. Some of those patients chose to forego opioids and switch to non-opioid products.

In clinical research tests, Dr. Moore's patients applied the Moore Relief Pain Discomfort Lotion topically to areas in which they experienced recurring pain from carpal tunnel syndrome, sciatica, back, knee, fibromyalgia, and diabetic neuropathy. All the patients reported apparent relief of 75 to 100 percent in 1 to 5 minutes, and the relief lasted from 7-24 hours

Moore Relief Dermaceuticals products are formulated with moisturizing and anti-inflammatory agents such as aloe vera, extracts of algae, argan oil as well as other natural ingredients. These products use Dr. Moore's patented transdermal delivery system, which enables the active ingredients to be absorbed by the skin quickly.

About Dr. Milton D. Moore

Dr. Milton Moore a pharmacist and dermatologist specializes in all types of dermatological products for 25 years. To review products and patient testimonials, visit WWW.MOORERELIEF.COM or WWW.MOOREUNIQUE.COM

