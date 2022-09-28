TVCoins Announces Its Board of Directors

The video distribution and monetization start-up's board consists of experienced video and ad-tech leaders

BOSTON, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TVCoins, a white-label Free Ad-Supported TV (FAST) platform, today announced the formation of the company's board of directors with five individuals, all of whom possess significant expertise in the video and ad tech industries.

TVCoins is a cloud-based video delivery platform that's free to launch and enables immediate revenue generation through all-inclusive ad management. In production today, the TVCoins platform is reimagining the economics of FAST by streamlining storage and operational costs, all while offering its customers a rewards program designed to acquire and retain engaged viewers.

TVCoins board members include Erik Hovanec, Chief Strategy Officer of Magnite; Neil Nguyen, Chief Executive Officer of MediaMath; TVCoins founders, Yossi Aloni and Marek Kielczewski; and industry executive, Ed Terino, as Chairman of the Board.

Board member, Erik Hovanec, currently serves as the Chief Strategy Officer of the largest independent sell-side ad platform, Magnite. Companies use Magnite's technology to monetize content across all screens and formats including CTV, online video, display, and audio. Erik's experience lies in growth, M&A, fundraising, strategy, and data.

"TVCoins is taking a smart approach to content monetization that directly addresses the growing demand for CTV inventory," said Erik Hovanec. "Advertisers want more CTV inventory because the targeting is precise. That combined with its streamlined business model is what sets TVCoins apart from the rest."

Neil Nguyen, Chief Executive Officer of MediaMath since 2022, also joins TVCoins' board of directors. He participated in the startup's $10M seed funding capital raise as an individual investor and as a representative of the startup's largest investor. Neil serves on MediaMath's board of directors in addition to his management role. MediaMath is a leading demand-side ad platform that built the first real time bidding platform in the digital advertising industry.

"I am excited to join the Board of TVCoins and work with a proven management team that is bringing an innovative solution to content owners worldwide, delivering their valuable content to growing CTV audiences in a scalable, trusted end-to-end technology solution," said Neil Nguyen.

TVCoins founder, CEO, and board member, Yossi Aloni, is an established media-tech executive with extensive operational experience, technical expertise, and commercial industry knowledge. Marek Kielczewski, TVCoins founder, CTO, and board member, has a background in technology leadership and product strategy with proven experience in leading startup companies through rapid growth. Having identified a growing market of content owners looking to digitize their content, the founders of TVCoins created a way for companies of all sizes to launch a quick-to-market streaming platform without incurring significant costs.

Acting as a facilitator between TVCoins' management team, its board members, and seed investors is Ed Terino, Chairman of the Board. Ed has significant board experience and is an accomplished executive in the video and technology industries. He also participated in the startup's seed funding capital raise as an individual investor.

"TVCoins is offering something completely new to the industry and I'm excited to be a part of it," said Ed Terino. "Support from our all-star board of directors has enabled us to keep on track when deploying our customer's platforms and pursuing near term financial goals," Terino added.

