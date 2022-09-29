Whatfix Recognized in 2022 Gartner® Market Guide for Digital Adoption Platforms

SAN JOSE, Calif. and India, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Whatfix, the global leader in the digital adoption platforms (DAP) space, has been recognized in the 2022 Gartner Market Guide for Digital Adoption Platforms 2022[1].

Per Gartner, "Organizations seeking to accelerate digital transformation must enable employees to easily adopt new and changing technology. Application leaders should examine digital adoption platform providers that enable employees and/or customers to better adopt technology and perform at a higher level. By 2025, 70% of organizations will use digital adoption platforms across the entire technology stack to overcome still insufficient application user experiences."[1]

Whatfix constantly invests in its products and market offerings. Recently Whatfix expanded its digital adoption platform technology in two key areas:

A new mobile DAP enabling product managers of customer and employee-focused mobile applications to improve feature discovery, adoption, and engagement. In April this year Whatfix acquired Leap.is to further strengthen their mobile offering. New investments in product analytics resulting in actionable insights and real-time feedback on cohort-level product experiences.

"This recognition by Gartner is a testament to Whatfix's customer first approach, differentiated offering, and vision for the DAP category. It validates why the world's top brands, across industries rely on Whatfix to maximize on their business solutions and tech stack," said Khadim Batti, CEO and co-founder of Whatfix. "Innovation is in our DNA and it is extending our lead in digital adoption across enterprises and empowering our global customers with the tools and capabilities required to take immediate action on their data."

"The Whatfix team delivers on every promise from implementation to ongoing use to support and analytics. They are willing to work with you one on one to devise a solution and they are always adding to their repertoire of features. How nice to work with a vendor that can be trusted." Anthony Boroczk, Senior Product Manager at Pampered Chef, a Berkshire Hathaway company.

We trust Gartner Market Guide for Digital Adoption Platforms complement the ratings that Whatfix continues to receive in Gartner peer reviews . In the last 12 months alone, Whatfix received 7x more reviews than any other vendor in the category, with 96% willing to recommend Whatfix, achieving a 4.6 out of 5 star rating.

Gartner Disclaimer:

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner Peer Insights content consists of the opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences, and should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in this content nor makes any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this content, about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Whatfix

Whatfix empowers anyone, anywhere to have scalable success with technology they use everyday, achieving greater knowledge, expanding capability, and unlocking productivity for themselves and their organizations. Whatfix's Digital Adoption Platform (DAP) integrates seamlessly with applications to enable users, providing in-context information and guidance to immediately increase individual capability and collectively amplify productivity. The organization has six offices globally in the US, India, UK, Germany, and Australia, and works with Fortune 500 companies around the world. Whatfix has raised $140 million to date, and is backed by marquee investors including Softbank Vision Fund 2, Sequoia Capital India, and Cisco Investments. For more information, visit Whatfix's website .

