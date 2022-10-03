Ethos Launches Life Insurance Offering through AIP Marketing Alliance

Expanded reach allows AIPMA customers access to best-in-class life insurance

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ethos , one of the largest term life insurance providers in the United States, today announced it has partnered with AIP Marketing Alliance , an Integrity Company (AIPMA), the premier life insurance and annuity distribution partner, to provide its best-in-class life insurance options through AIPMA's partners and agents.

Ethos (PRNewsfoto/Ethos) (PRNewswire)

AIPMA agencies, agents and future clients will now have access to Ethos' expansive product selection, allowing users access to multiple products, product types and carriers to get the best product and underwriting class instantly. Both agents and clients will benefit from Ethos' range of policy sizes – from smaller term offerings up to $2 million.

"Life insurance continues to be an area where many Americans are either underinsured or not insured at all, despite the fact that more than half of Americans agree it is one of the most important end-of-life preparations one can make," said Erin Lantz, Chief Revenue Officer at Ethos. "With AIPMA, we are able to partner with one of the best in the business to help their agents expand their product selection, shop multiple products and product types, and get their clients the best product and underwriting class instantly."

Ethos is simplifying the life insurance process through its proprietary technology and focus on: a seamless customer experience, an online application that takes minutes instead of weeks, and coverage without a medical exam or blood test. Through its partnership with AIPMA, Ethos turns the traditionally lengthy process into a white-glove experience for agents and a frictionless, ten-minute experience for most customers, with real-time coverage.

"Ethos has capabilities and features in the space that cannot be found elsewhere, including a seamless purchase process and a policy for nearly everyone," said Rick Kisser, President, AIPMA. "Life insurance is one of the most important things an individual can have to protect themselves and their families. By working with Ethos, we can ensure our clients have access to the right coverage and protections they need."

To get started, agents will have the ability to mass market their Ethos link through social media, targeted email lists, all prior AIPMA policyholders, and purchased lead lists to continue to reach new customers. Agents can also use AIPMA's platform to offer Ethos products for a fast and fully online experience for all their clients.

About Ethos

Ethos is a technology company. We make it easier than ever for everyone to protect their families with life insurance online, in minutes without any medical exams. Ethos has created the insurance industry's most advanced proprietary technology, eliminating the traditional barriers to life insurance by developing instant and accessible products. We issue billions in coverage each month and an invaluable amount of peace of mind for our families every single day. Ethos is a global company, with offices in Austin, Bangalore, San Francisco, Seattle, and Singapore. To learn more, visit www.ethoslife.com .

About AIPMA

For 40 years, AIP Marketing Alliance (AIPMA) has served as a premier life insurance and annuity distribution partner, providing full-service support to independent wholesalers, brokerages and agents from their Troy, Michigan office. AIPMA has the carrier relationships, products and tools to help independents grow their business and stand out in a competitive marketplace. For more information, visit www.aipma.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Ethos