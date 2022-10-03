Role brings wealth of knowledge and expertise to the remote cardiac patient monitoring start-up.

MILWAUKEE, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lohman Technologies announced today, Dr. Nick Turkal, retired President and CEO, Advocate Aurora Health, has been named Chief Medical Advisor. Turkal will bring decades of experience in healthcare leadership and medical technologies to the Lohman Technologies Board of Directors, including serving as Past Chairman for the American Hospital Association Governing Council for Health Systems.

Nick Turkal, MD (PRNewswire)

Former American Hospital Association Executive Appointed as New Chief Medical Advisor to Lohman Technologies.

Turkal will serve as the organization's Chief Medical Advisor, providing insight from his decades of service, including running Advocate Aurora Health, the largest health system in Wisconsin and Illinois with over $11B in revenue. "I am excited to be involved with Lohman Technologies and help guide their clinical vision and strategy as they continue to grow," says Turkal. "The opportunity to enhance access and care for patients, using new technologies, is a wonderful opportunity."

"We are honored to have Dr. Turkal on the team as our Chief Medical Advisor. His extensive background, passion, and commitment to the medical field speaks for itself, and we're incredibly fortunate to have him on board," said Jason Dvorak, President of Lohman Technologies. "His experience will undoubtably help Lohman continue to make a positive impact on patient's lives as we continue to innovate with new technologies, such as our remote cardiac monitoring solution."

About Lohman Technologies:

Lohman Technologies is the creator of the hōm ecg+ solution, an FDA-cleared, clinical grade remote monitoring solution for atrial fibrillation (Afib) detection. Lohman Technologies' mission is to continuously improve and impact the care continuum through innovative remote cardiac monitoring, collaborative partnerships, and the promotion of health equity. The hōm ecg+ patented mobile solution connects patient data directly with their healthcare providers without the need for a smartphone or WIFI technology. For more information about how Lohman Technologies is connecting patients, providers and peace-of-mind, visit www.homecg.com.

This FDA-cleared, pocket-sized device allows patients to capture a medical grade ECG reading in less than a minute. (PRNewswire)

