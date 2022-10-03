JANET JACKSON RELEASES "THE VELVET ROPE: DELUXE EDITION" OCTOBER 7, 2022

THE 25TH ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION INCLUDES SOUGHT-AFTER B-SIDES & REMIXES

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebrating the 25th anniversary of an enduring cultural touchstone, one of the best-selling music artists of all-time; the five-time GRAMMY® Award-winning Rock and Roll Hall of Fame® Inductee, Janet Jackson, will release a new Deluxe Edition of her sixth full-length album, The Velvet Rope, on October 7, 2022, the exact 25th revolution of the original 1997 release date.

With 10 new-to-platform bonus tracks available on streaming platforms for the first time, it includes sought-after B-sides and remixes including two rarities, "Accept Me" and "God's Stepchild." The collection also houses multiple remixes—which were only available on CD singles prior.

These include Teddy Riley's TNT Remix of "I Get Lonely" featuring BLACKstreet, the J. Dilla (Ummah Jay Dee) remix of "Got 'Til It's Gone", and Timbaland/Missy "Misdemeanor" Elliott's remix of "Go Deep." Also included are club mixes of various tracks by David Morales & Frankie Knuckles, Masters at Work, Tony Moran, Jason Nevins and Tony Humphries.

Remastered versions of Jackson's iconic music videos will also be available to watch on YouTube for the first-time ever in HD.

In tandem with the forthcoming Deluxe Edition, remastered HD videos of tracks from The Velvet Rope, will go live on release date: "Go Deep," "I Get Lonely," "You," "Got 'Til It's Gone," and "Together Again [Deeper Remix]."

The Velvet Rope, produced by Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis for Flyte Tyme Productions Inc. and Ms. Jackson, arrived on October 7, 1997. Janet's vulnerable and poignant writing confronted themes of female sexuality through a black woman's lens as well as domestic violence and mental health. The album had a massive global impact, debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, and yielding No. 1 hits "Together Again," "I Get Lonely," and last single "Every Time" as well as seminal album cuts, "Go Deep" and "Got 'Til It's Gone" [feat. Q-Tip & Joni Mitchell], which earned a GRAMMY® Award in the category of Best Music Video, Short Form. "Go Deep" reached No. 1 on Billboard's Dance Club Songs Chart, while "Got 'Til It's Gone" went Top 10 on the Dance Club Songs Chart.

As one of the most acclaimed legacies in Jackson's storied history, The Velvet Rope is one of Rolling Stone magazine's coveted 500 Greatest Albums of All Time, while Los Angeles Times asserted, "Certainly, as a musician Jackson has never seemed more confident or ambitious than she does here."

Check out the full Deluxe Edition track listing below and stay tuned for more news soon.

Go behind The Velvet Rope again on October 7.

THE VELVET ROPE: DELUXE EDITION

Component 1:

1. Interlude -Twisted Elegance

2. Velvet Rope [feat. Vanessa-Mae]

3. You

4. Got 'Til It's Gone [feat. Q-Tip & Joni Mitchell]

5. Interlude - Speaker Phone

6. My Need

7. Interlude - Fasten Your Seatbelts

8. Go Deep

9. Free Xone

10. Interlude - Memory

11. Together Again

12. Interlude - Online

13. Empty

14. Interlude - Full

15. What About

16. Every Time

17. Tonight's The Night

18. I Get Lonely

19. Rope Burn

20. Anything

21. Interlude - Sad

22. Special

23. Can't Be Stopped

24. Accept Me [Bonus Track] *

25. God's Stepchild [Bonus Track] *

Component 2:

1. I Get Lonely (TNT Remix Edit) with BLACKstreet *

2. Got 'Til It's Gone (Ummah Jay Dee's Revenge Mix) *

3. Go Deep (Timbaland/Missy Remix) featuring Missy "Misdemeanor" Elliott *

4. Together Again (Jimmy Jam Deeper Mix) *

5. Every Time (Jam & Lewis Disco Mix)

6. I Get Lonely (Jam & Lewis Feel My Bass Mix) *

7. Got 'Til It's Gone (David Morales & Frankie Knuckles Def Club Mix) *

8. Together Again (Tony Moran 12" Club Mix) *

9. Go Deep (Masters at Work Thunder Mix) *

10. Together Again (Tony Humphries Club Mix Edit)

11. I Get Lonely (Jason vs. Janet The Club Remix)

12. Go Deep (Masters At Work Vocal Deep Disco Dub)

13. Got 'Til It's Gone (Armand Van Helden Bonus Beats)

* = new to streaming

