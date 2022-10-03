Four Kia models ranked at the top of their respective segments

Kia K5, Seltos, Sorento Plug-In Hybrid, and Carnival each received top marks

K5 TQI score ranked above every mass-market and luxury car 1 in TQI

The Total Quality Impact (TQI) report measures total vehicle satisfaction among new car owners

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kia America topped Strategic Vision's 2022 Total Quality Impact Awards with four models that each won their respective segments. The Kia K5 (Mid-Size Car), Seltos (Entry CUV), Sorento Plug-In Hybrid (Alternative Power Train - Utility), and Carnival (Minivan) were reported to have the fewest problems in the TQI report while all models were lauded for enhanced quality in seat comfort, power, and driver-assist features.

Kia Tops Strategic Vision 2022 Total Quality Impact Awards (PRNewswire)

"These awards from Strategic Vision not only prove that we are succeeding in our mission to build dynamic, stylish and quality products, but they also serve as reminders of why we continue to strive for the best," said Steven Center, COO & EVP, Kia America. "Everything we do is for our customers, and we're honored our commitment to quality and craftsmanship is being noticed."

The K5 earned extra praise for its superior interior quality and finish, with its TQI score besting every mass-market and luxury car1 in the TQI report.

"The K5 clearly was loved by their owners," said Alexander Edwards, president of Strategic Vision. "Folks that have worked on that product, rebranding, communications, feature content and even dealers should be proud of the positive experience their owners have enjoyed."

Strategic Vision's annual Total Quality Impact (TQI) report is based on results from the New Vehicle Experience Study® (NVES) surveying over 112,078 new vehicle buyers after the first 90 days of ownership. The study takes into account the quality of the vehicle itself and quality of the ownership experience.

Kia America – about us

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia America continues to top automotive quality surveys and is recognized as one of the 100 Best Global Brands. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a range of gasoline, hybrid, plug-in hybrid and electrified vehicles sold through a network of over 750 dealers in the U.S., including several cars and SUVs proudly assembled in America.

For media information, including photography, visit www.kiamedia.com. To receive custom email notifications for press releases the moment they are published, subscribe at www.kiamedia.com/us/en/newsalert.

* The K5, Sportage, Sorento, and Telluride (excludes HEV and PHEV models) are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.

1 Excludes premium coupes

(PRNewsfoto/Kia Motors America) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Kia America