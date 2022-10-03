Kimley-Horn Adds Pangolin Structural Team

Phoenix-based structural design and consulting firm enhances Kimley-Horn footprint in Arizona

RALEIGH, N.C., Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kimley-Horn, a premier planning and design consultancy with offices across the country, announced today the Pangolin Structural, LLC team has joined its Phoenix office. Established in 2014 as a full-service structural design and consulting firm, Pangolin Structural is led by partners Crystal Blanton, Pamela Singleton, and Jeffrey Novak.

"The addition of the award-winning team from Pangolin Structural gives Kimley-Horn a deeper bench and allows us an even greater ability to serve our clients in the southwest and across the country," said Scott Colvin, principal, Kimley-Horn. "Delivering exceptional client service is one of our most cherished core values and we know the addition of Pangolin Structural will only strengthen our team."

Pangolin Structural is a three-time winner of the Structural Engineers Association of Arizona (SEAoA) Merit Award and has been recognized by other regional industry associations multiple times since its founding. With deep roots in the local community and nationwide experience, the Pangolin Structural team will allow Kimley-Horn to further capitalize on new opportunities.

"We couldn't be prouder of what we've created here at Pangolin Structural, but as we looked to the future, we saw that joining Kimley-Horn would put us in a better position to continue serving our existing clients while growing our reach," said Crystal Blanton, managing partner, Pangolin Structural. "From the way we align so closely to Kimley-Horn's culture to their commitment to growing their building structures practice, the future is bright for all of us coming over from Pangolin Structural."

Kimley-Horn serves both public and private sector clients. The addition of the team from Pangolin Structural marks the next phase in Kimley-Horn's continued expansion of its building structures practice in Arizona and across the country, allowing the firm to continue to provide a great depth of resources to clients in commercial, industrial, hospitality, retail, residential, military, state, municipal, and other market sectors.

