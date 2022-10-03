Plus500 and Chicago Bulls Announce New Multi-Year Global Partnership

Plus500's first US-based sports sponsorship agreement with the iconic Chicago Bulls sees the inter-connectivity of finance and sport, aimed to drive awareness of the global multi-asset fintech group in the US

LONDON, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Plus500, a global multi-asset fintech group, is today announcing a major multi-year sponsorship agreement to become an official global partner of the Chicago Bulls, the iconic NBA professional basketball team and one of the most established sports franchises in the world.

The Plus500 logo will be the first ever to be featured exclusively on the front of the team's warmup shooting shirts and jackets, beginning with the Bulls' first pre-season game at the United Center on 4 October 2022. Plus500 will also have access to branding rights as the "Official Global Online Trading Partner" of the Chicago Bulls, marking the official formation of a truly unique partnership that sees an inter-connectivity of sports and digital trading platforms.

The two groups come together as partners to address the substantial growth in interest from the investor community in trading platforms over the past few years. By leading with its customer-centric approach, Plus500 will deliver intuitive and accessible trading products to this audience.

The four-year partnership will include various marketing elements, community initiatives, social media content, events and more to drive brand awareness and build on the core synergies that both brands have in common: innovation, culture and success. It will also emphasize Plus500's ambitions to develop its global footprint by entering new markets, and specifically the Group's connection with the city of Chicago — the heart of the US futures industry and where Plus500's US operations are located.

Plus500's global trading platforms, supported by its proprietary market-leading technology, offers customers access to a range of products, including OTC products, share dealing, futures and options on futures. The sponsorship of the Chicago Bulls coincides with Plus500's continued expansion and appetite to launch new products for every type of consumer, resulting in a dedicated effort to establish a strong and growing position in the US futures market, which it sees as a significant opportunity for long term growth. To support its position in the futures market, Plus500 is now a full clearing member of the CME and the Group is already making progress in expanding its clearing capabilities with other exchanges in the global futures market.

To capture this opportunity, Plus500 is launching an intuitive new trading platform for futures and options on futures, TradeSniper, specifically designed and tailored for retail traders in the US. Plus500 has also built a strategic position as a market infrastructure provider for institutional clients in the US futures market, supporting them with brokerage-execution and clearing services. This progress is compelling evidence of Plus500's confidence in the US market and the resources being committed by the Group in investing to successfully execute its vision and strategy.

David Zruia, Chief Executive Officer, commented: "We are very excited to become the official global partner of the Chicago Bulls, one of the most renowned and successful teams in basketball history. What makes this partnership so potentially valuable is that Plus500 and the Chicago Bulls share a consistent focus on innovation, a high-performance culture and a track record of success. With the recent launch of TradeSniper, this partnership will help Plus500 drive brand awareness in the US as we continue to diversify our global product offering and grow our presence in this significant and exciting market."

Michael Reinsdorf, Bulls President commented: "We look forward to beginning our partnership with Plus500 this season. Like the Bulls, Plus500 takes an innovative approach to connecting with communities around the world, making this partnership a natural fit."

The partnership with the storied NBA franchise is the first-ever US sponsorship for Plus500 adding the Bulls to an impressive roster of major international sports partnerships in key growth markets, including Atalanta B.C. in Italy, BSC Young Boys in Switzerland, and Legia Warsaw in Poland, as well as a successful previous 7-year partnership with Atletico Madrid in Spain.

About Plus500

Plus500 is a global multi-asset fintech group operating proprietary technology-based trading platforms. Plus500 offers customers a range of trading products, including OTC ("Over-the-Counter" products, namely Contracts for Difference (CFDs)), share dealing, as well as futures and options on futures.

The Group retains operating licences and is regulated in the United Kingdom, Australia, Cyprus, Israel, New Zealand, South Africa, Singapore, the Seychelles, the United States, Estonia and Japan and through its OTC product portfolio, offers more than 2,500 different underlying global financial instruments, comprising equities, indices, commodities, options, ETFs, foreign exchange and cryptocurrencies. Customers of the Group can trade its OTC products in more than 50 countries and in 30 languages. Plus500 does not permit customers located in the US to trade its OTC products.

Plus500 does not utilise cold calling techniques and does not offer binary options. Plus500's trading platforms are accessible from multiple operating systems (Windows, iOS and Android) and web browsers. Customer care is and has always been integral to Plus500, as such, OTC customers cannot be subject to negative balances. A free demo account is available on an unlimited basis for OTC trading platform users and sophisticated risk management tools are provided free of charge to manage leveraged exposure, and stop losses to help customers protect profits, while limiting capital losses.

Plus500 shares have a premium listing on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange (symbol: PLUS) and are a constituent of the FTSE 250 index. www.plus500.com

About the Chicago Bulls

The Chicago Bulls are a global sports and entertainment organization that is part of the National Basketball Association (NBA). A professional basketball team founded in 1966, the Bulls have won six NBA championships (1991, 1992, 1993, 1996, 1997, 1998) and become an iconic brand with a worldwide fan base, including more than 25 million followers across multiple social media platforms. The Bulls take pride in championing inclusivity within the workplace and have a longstanding history of giving back to underserved communities across Chicago. Through Chicago Bulls Charities – the philanthropic arm of the organization – and the team's Community Relations department, the Bulls contribute time, materials, resources and financial donations to organizations that align with the four pillars of its community violence prevention strategy: Education, Health and Wellness, Community Investment and Youth Opportunity Access.

