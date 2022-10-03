Pop Culture Group Plans and Executes the 2022 Digital Economy Industry Investment Promotion Conference in Xiamen

XIAMEN, China, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd ("Pop Culture" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: CPOP), a hip-pop culture company in China, today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Xiamen Pupu Digital Intelligence Culture Media Co., Ltd. ("Xiamen Pupu"), planned and executed the 2022 Transformation and Cooperation Demonstration Zone (Xiamen) Digital Economy Industry Investment Promotion Conference for the Six Counties of Xinyiji District (the "Event") in Xiamen on September 8, 2022.

Approximately 150 representatives were invited to the Event, all from well-known domestic enterprises, the digital economy industry, and potential investment institutions, business partners and other associations, to explore the potential development of the digital economy in the Six Counties of Xinyiji District. Xiamen Pupu provided a customized event execution plan and strictly monitored every aspect of this Event, including the stage design and building, indoor and outdoor venue planning, a guest guide, and the video, lighting and sound planning.

Mr. Zhuoqin Huang, the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Pop Culture, commented, "It is our honor to plan and execute the Event, which demonstrated our capabilities in providing comprehensive event planning and execution services with different themes. We have been committed to providing customers with a full range of planning and execution solutions. In the future, we expect to continue to improve our business capabilities, enrich creative planning, execute project plans, and provide digital and intelligent communication solutions for more customers across various fields."

About Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd

Headquartered in Xiamen, China, Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd is a hip-hop culture company. The Company aims to promote hip-hop culture and its values of love, peace, unity, respect, and having fun, and to promote cultural exchange with respect to hip-hop between the United States and China. With the values of hip-hop culture at its core and the younger generation as its primary target audience, the Company hosts entertainment events, operates hip-hop related online programs, and provides event planning and execution services and marketing services to corporate clients. The Company has in recent years focused on developing and hosting its own hip-hop events. For more information, visit the Company's website at http://ir.cpop.cn/.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including the further spread of the COVID-19 virus or new variants thereof, or the occurrence of another wave of cases and the impact it may have on the Company's operations and the demand for the Company's services, and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to," or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and its other filings with the SEC.

