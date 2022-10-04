Alithya's dedicated Oracle Practice completes seven Oracle Cloud HCM Go Lives in 2022

Successful implementations completed for major healthcare networks

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Alithya Group inc. (TSX: ALYA) (NASDAQ: ALYA) ("Alithya") proudly announces the successful completion of seven Oracle Cloud Human Capital Management (HCM) project go lives this year, reflecting the continued strong performance of the company's dedicated Oracle practice. The seven completed implementations focused on the digital transformation of critical processes including payroll, performance, and other core human resources solutions, laying the foundations for future growth and efficiency.

Alithya's reputation as a trusted advisor for the implementation of Oracle Cloud solutions that connect and transform organizations continues to grow, with more than 3,500 Oracle ERP, EPM, HCM, SCM, and Analytics projects completed to date for more than 1,200 customers. Alithya's Oracle Cloud HCM implementation team relies on deep HR experience to guide clients on their journeys to improve human resources, talent and workforce management, payroll, and HCM analytics processes.

Quote by Mike Feldman , Senior Vice President, Oracle Practice at Alithya:

"The completion of seven Oracle Cloud HCM projects so far in this calendar year is a significant achievement, particularly in a challenging economic climate. These implementations, as well as numerous Oracle Cloud ERP and EPM implementations, reflect the level of trust that our clients place in Alithya's unparalleled Oracle expertise in enterprise business application deployment."

About Alithya

Alithya is a trusted North American leader in strategy and digital transformation, employing a dedicated and highly skilled workforce of 3,900 professionals in Canada, the United States and internationally. Alithya's strategy is based on a plan of accelerated organic growth and complementary acquisitions to create a global leader. The company's integrated offer is based on four pillars of expertise: business strategies, enterprise cloud solutions, application services, and data and analytics.

About the Alithya Oracle Practice

Combining implementation and advisory services, Alithya's dedicated Oracle Practice helps customers manage their organizations more efficiently by connecting financial, operational, human resource, and supply chain planning across all business levels. Alithya has been a certified Oracle Partner for 25 years, and the Practice is supported by more than 300 certified consultants and multiple Oracle ACEs. Alithya also contributes in an advisory role to the Oracle Product Development team. In 2022, Alithya was named an Oracle Partner of the Year finalist for the Game Changer Award for ERP/EPM Service Delivery.

To learn more about Alithya, visit www.alithya.com.

