Bradford White invests in future generations through Industry Forward™ grant

Manufacturer's Industry Forward™ charitable giving program provides strategic grant funding and donation of 10 heat pump water heaters to support ECA's workforce development training and low-income assistance program

AMBLER, Pa., Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bradford White Corporation, an industry-leading American manufacturer of water heaters, boilers and storage tanks, announced today a $30,000 grant and the donation of 10 65-gallon AeroTherm® heat pump water heaters to Pennsylvania's Energy Coordinating Agency (ECA).

Bradford White’s Industry Forward™ charitable giving program is supporting workforce development training and low-income assistance by Pennsylvania’s Energy Coordinating Agency (ECA). Pictured, left to right: Eddie Miller (co-director, Conservation), Fewcell Davis (heating mechanic), Javier Ramos (heating program field supervisor), Steve Luxton (ECA CEO), Rebecca Owens (Bradford White senior communications manager), Chris Petersen (ECA director of business development), and Jackie Robinson (lead instructor at Knight Green Jobs Training Center). (PRNewswire)

The grant, part of Bradford White's Industry Forward™ initiative supporting workforce development and public awareness of plumbing and HVAC industry careers, will directly benefit ECA's Philadelphia Youth Pathways to Clean Energy Careers program, which introduces low-income minority students to clean energy career paths. The program offers 100 hours of classroom and hands-on experience for students in five possible career tracks, including commercial HVAC installation, HVAC maintenance and repair, and heat pump water heater installation and maintenance. The program will sharpen their technical skills, help them acquire needed credentials and advance them toward job placement.

As part of this workforce education grant, Bradford White training experts will lend their expertise throughout the year to ECA staff and students by providing in-person and online training to further advance their knowledge and complement the education offered by ECA.

"The skilled trades offer a variety of rewarding career opportunities that many rising jobseekers aren't aware of," said Rebecca Owens, senior manager of communications for Bradford White. "These jobs offer competitive salaries and benefits, career advancement, job security and satisfaction. We're proud to partner with ECA and advance their work to ensure that students from all backgrounds have full access to these potentially life-changing opportunities."

ECA also received 10 Bradford White AeroTherm® heat pump water heaters, which were delivered by Rich-Tomkins, a manufacturer's representative for the company. Two units will be used in ECA's heat pump training lab and eight will be donated to qualifying families through the Philadelphia Water Heater Emergency Fund. The heat pump lab will further expand their efforts to train local residents on this product, allowing them to be prepared for future conversions to this energy-efficient technology in Philadelphia.

"It's a privilege to partner with Bradford White, the industry leader on this technology, and to receive this generous support from their Industry Forward program," said Steve Luxton, chief executive officer, ECA. These funds will give underserved Philadelphians the skills they need to install the AeroTherms and open doors to good-paying plumbing and HVAC jobs. Every week we receive calls from low-income seniors and families living without hot water. This support will help meet that need, and at the same time, help the city meet its goals for electrification."

For more information about Bradford White Corporation's Industry Forward™ initiative, visit https://www.bradfordwhitecorporation.com/giving/.

About Bradford White Corporation

Bradford White Corp. is a full-line manufacturer of residential, commercial and industrial water heating, space heating, combination heating and storage products. The company maintains headquarters in Ambler, Pennsylvania, and has manufacturing facilities in Middleville, Michigan; Niles, Michigan; and Rochester, New Hampshire; and distribution and training centers in Halton Hills, Ontario, Canada. For more information, visit www.bradfordwhitecorporation.com.

About Industry Forward™

Industry Forward™ is Bradford White's signature charitable giving program. Through this initiative, the company provides grants to eligible organizations to advance public awareness of the importance and value of the Plumbing and HVAC industry including skilled trades, manufacturing, and distribution. By aligning resources and investing in key programs, Bradford White is making a positive impact in communities to help build a stronger and sustainable future for all.

