CB Insights Names Policygenius to Fintech 250 List for Fourth Time

NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fintech leader Policygenius was named today to CB Insights' fifth annual Fintech 250 ranking , showcasing the 250 most promising private fintech companies of 2022.

Utilizing the CB Insights platform, the research team selected these 250 winners from a pool of over 12,500 private companies, including applicants and nominees. They were chosen based on factors including R&D activity, proprietary Mosaic scores, market potential, business relationships, investor profile, news sentiment analysis, competitive landscape, team strength, and tech novelty. The research team also reviewed more than 2,000 Analyst Briefings submitted by applicants.

"This year's Fintech 250 winners are shaping the future of financial services, from payments and banking to investing and insurance," Brian Lee, SVP of CB Insights' Intelligence Unit, said. "Representing more than 30 countries, these companies are creating safer and more efficient payment methods and transforming how traditional banking, insurance, and investing products are delivered. Together, they not only make financial services more convenient for users, but also make them available to more people, especially traditionally underserved populations around the globe."

"We are honored to be named to the CB Insights 250 for the fourth time and to be among such impressive companies on this list," Jennifer Fitzgerald, CEO and co-founder of Policygenius, said. "We're grateful for the opportunity to help so many Americans find the right insurance for their needs, both through our platform and our new B2B Policygenius Pro platform."

The Fintech 250 cohort raised more than $115 billion in equity funding across more than 1,100 deals since the start of 2017 (as of Sept. 20, 2022). In 2021 alone, winners raised more than $51 billion across 337 equity deals. Policygenius announced the closing of its Series E fundraise of $125 million of new growth capital in March 2022, bringing the company's total funding to more than $250 million.

Earlier this year, Policygenius launched Policygenius Pro , a turnkey partnerships platform that helps independent agents and financial advisors accelerate and streamline life insurance sales.

Policygenius transforms the insurance journey for today's consumer, providing a one-stop platform where customers can compare options from top insurance carriers, get unbiased expert advice, buy policies, and manage their insurance portfolio, in one seamless, integrated experience. Our proprietary technology platform integrates with the leading life, disability, and home and auto insurance carriers and delivers an exceptional digital experience for both consumers and insurance carriers. Since 2014, our content, digital tools, and experts have served as a resource for millions of people on their insurance journey, and we have sold more than $170 billion in coverage. To receive Policygenius announcements, email press@policygenius.com .

