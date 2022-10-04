Haemonetics Appoints Roy Galvin as President, Global Plasma and Blood Center

BOSTON, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE: HAE), a global medical technology company focused on delivering innovative medical solutions to drive better patient outcomes, today announced the appointment of Roy Galvin as President, Global Plasma and Blood Center, effective October 10, 2022. He will report to Chris Simon, Haemonetics' President and Chief Executive Officer.

As President of Haemonetics' Global Plasma and Blood Center business units, Galvin will have responsibility for driving the Company's transformational growth objectives and advancing the Company's leadership positions and innovation through its plasma collection and donor management solutions, delivering on collectors' critical needs and supporting global demand for plasma-derived therapies. Additionally, Galvin will develop strategies to leverage Haemonetics' global footprint and blood component collection experience to expand in the non-commercial plasma market.

Galvin joins Haemonetics after more than 25 years at Medtronic plc. His leadership roles within the company include Senior Vice President Commercial – US Cranial & Spinal Technologies; Senior Vice President Commercial Americas – Restorative Therapy Group; Vice President US Sales – Surgical Technologies; and Director of Global Marketing – Neurologic Technologies. Galvin's experience in global healthcare technology also includes positions at Xomed ENT prior to its acquisition by Medtronic, Corin Orthopedics, Biomet Corporation and Zimmer Orthopedic. He is a graduate of Portsmouth Polytechnic.

"We are pleased to add Roy's vast experience at such an exciting time in our growth," said Simon. "As plasma volumes continue to recover and the industry strives to replenish supplies of life-saving medicines, Haemonetics is standing apart for providing the only fully-integrated solution addressing all of collectors' most pressing needs, improving productivity and throughput and lowering costs to collect. We also continue to help blood centers across the globe collect the blood components in the greatest demand, and attract and retain the right donors. We welcome Roy's leadership to help drive significant long-term results for our Plasma and Blood Center businesses."

"Haemonetics has long been the established leader in the plasma and blood collection markets for solutions that make a meaningful difference for customers and the donors they serve. I look forward to helping the Company continue to distinguish itself for best-in-class products, a commitment to innovation and superior customer service and support," said Galvin.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics (NYSE: HAE) is a global healthcare company dedicated to providing a suite of innovative medical products and solutions for customers, to help them improve patient care and reduce the cost of healthcare. Our technology addresses important medical markets: blood and plasma component collection, the surgical suite, and hospital transfusion services. To learn more about Haemonetics, visit www.haemonetics.com .

Investor Contact: Media Contact: Olga Guyette, Sr. Director, Investor Relations & Treasury Josh Gitelson, Director, Global Communications (781) 356-9763 (781) 356-9776 olga.guyette@haemonetics.com josh.gitelson@haemonetics.com

