Modern Healthcare Recognizes IVX Health in its 2022 Best Places to Work in Healthcare List

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Modern Healthcare has named IVX Health as one of the Best Places to Work in Healthcare in 2022, an annual program that identifies and honors 150 outstanding companies and organizations in the healthcare industry nationwide. Modern Healthcare ranked IVX Health No. 20 overall in one of its two category designations. The award marks the fourth consecutive year IVX Health has been recognized in the prestigious Best Places to Work list.

"At many of the organizations highlighted, it starts with instilling a sense of balance – and not just the general work-life balance employees crave, but the balance that comes from understanding their lives and helping them be part of their communities inside and outside of the office," said Mary Ellen Podmolik, Modern Healthcare's editor. "These are tricky goals to accomplish, as managers try to do right by different generations and by workers who are in different places in their careers. Clearly, there is no one-size-fits-all strategy here. Congratulations to the winners figuring out the right formula for success."

IVX Health is a company rooted in its core values: Be Kind, Do What's Right, Never Settle, Make It Happen, and Enjoy the Ride. Sharing an intentional focus to redefine the care experience for those with complex chronic conditions, the incredible team at IVX Health is truly what makes for such a special workplace environment.

In addition to being selected No. 20 overall in Modern Healthcare's providers and insurers category, IVX Health was also named No. 3 for best places for millennials to work – recognizing that opportunities for development and a positive and sustainable work-life balance are top priorities for millennial-generation workers.

After surveying the IVX Health workforce, the company found employees highly value education, training and development, and social relationships with their co-workers. The company places an emphasis on resourcing its tuition reimbursement program, creating additional means for employees to achieve additional certifications in their field, coordinating social events across the country, and organizing many more team-based initiatives.

"Our workforce skews on the younger side, so getting feedback on what's important helps us know how we should continue to invest in them," noted Libby Issitt, senior vice president of human resources, IVX Health. "Social engagement is important for the younger generation, so we are working on ways that we can do that better – even virtual events with remote team members – because we know that helps people feel connected across a geographically distributed workforce."

The Best Places to Work award program identifies and recognizes outstanding employers in the healthcare industry nationwide. Modern Healthcare partners with the Best Companies Group on the assessment process, which includes an extensive employee survey. The complete list of this year's winners can be viewed here on Modern Healthcare's website.

IVX Health is a national provider of infusion and injection therapy for those with complex chronic conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, multiple sclerosis, and other conditions.

IVX Health's national footprint of outpatient infusion centers are conveniently located in the communities where patients live and work. IVX Health's experience-first model includes amenities such as flexible appointment scheduling with evening and weekend availability, guaranteed private suites, high-speed Wi-Fi, flat screen TVs with streaming TV and movies, and comfortable recliners with room for guests. For more information on IVX Health and its existing locations, visit www.ivxhealth.com.

