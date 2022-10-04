Provenance Blockchain Foundation Appoints Financial Services and Marketing Veteran Dan Garzia as Chief Marketing Officer

Garzia Brings Significant Marketing, Financial Services, and Blockchain Expertise to Provenance

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Provenance Blockchain Foundation, a leading organization focused on enabling financial services firms to adopt blockchain solutions and reimagine how their businesses operate, is delighted to announce the appointment of Dan Garzia as its Chief Marketing Officer. Garzia will be responsible for building out the full range of Provenance's global marketing capabilities with the goal of building brand awareness, driving growth of new users and developers, and broadening usage of HASH, Provenance Blockchain's native utility token.

An experienced marketing executive, Garzia joins Provenance Blockchain Foundation after serving most recently as Chief Marketing Officer at Securitize, a leading blockchain digital asset securities firm. At Securitize, Garzia played a key role in the growth of the brand and its awareness, including the launch of three new business lines, a 4x increase in new users, and the integration of the Pacific Stock Transfer acquisition.

"The Provenance Blockchain Foundation is uniquely positioned to catalyze and enable the financial service industry's use of blockchain technology to improve the speed, access, and efficiency of its products and services," said Garzia. "I'm excited to join Morgan and the team to build awareness and adoption of the Provenance Blockchain."

Prior to entering the blockchain space, Dan held executive marketing roles in the traditional financial services sectors, leading brands and technology start-ups, including at BlackRock and Franklin Templeton, in the property and casualty industry with Travelers and Safeco, at gaming giant Electronic Arts, and with travel site Travelocity.

"We are thrilled to welcome Dan as Provenance's Chief Marketing Officer," said Morgan McKenney, CEO of Provenance Blockchain Foundation. "Dan's deep expertise across several industries and practices including tech, blockchain, traditional finance and marketing make him a unique leader - and a perfect fit for Provenance as we bring digital assets, digital money, and blockchain technology to traditional finance for business value."

The Provenance Blockchain Foundation brings together a diverse community of financial service businesses and developers to resolve real-world financial services inefficiencies at scale on the Provenance Blockchain. The Provenance Blockchain is used across lending, mortgages, payments, and capital market management to more efficiently enable the entire digital asset cycle, from origination to financing, funding and trading. To date, Provenance Blockchain has supported over $10 billion in transactions.

About Provenance Blockchain Foundation

Provenance Blockchain is built specifically for the financial services ecosystem. Leading financial institutions and fintechs leverage Provenance Blockchain to enable the entire digital asset lifecycle, from origination to financing, funding, and trading. Built with Cosmos SDK, Provenance Blockchain has supported over $10 billion in transactions, enabling pioneering transformation in lending, securitization, private assets, marketplaces, and payments. Provenance Blockchain's native utility token, HASH, is used to pay transaction fees and enable governance, and is available on OkCoin and dlob.io . Learn more at provenance.io , on Twitter @provenancefdn , and on LinkedIn .

Provenance Blockchain Foundation Media Contact:

info@feinbergstrategies.com

View original content:

SOURCE Provenance Blockchain