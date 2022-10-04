SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Weiss Law Reminds BTRS, RMED, CYBE, and LTRY Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

(PRNewsfoto/WeissLaw LLP) (PRNewswire)

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and

would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning

this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.

Weiss Law

305 Broadway, 7th Floor

New York, NY 10007

(212) 682-3025

(888) 593-4771

stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BTRS)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BTRS) in connection with the proposed acquisition of BTRS by EQT X fund. Under the terms of the merger agreement, the Company's shareholders will receive $9.50 in cash for each share of BTRS common stock owned. If you own BTRS shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/btrs

Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE: RMED )

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE: RMED) in connection with the proposed merger of the Company with Catheter Precision, Inc. ("Catheter Precision"). The Merger is structured as a stock for stock reverse merger whereby all of Catheter Precision's outstanding convertible promissory notes and equity interests are to be exchanged for shares of RMED common stock and Catheter Precision options assumed by RMED. If you own RMED shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/rmed

CyberOptics Corporation (NASDAQ: CYBE)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of CyberOptics Corporation (NASDAQ: CYBE) in connection with the proposed acquisition of CYBE by Nordson Corporation. Pursuant to the merger agreement, CYBE shareholders will receive $54.00 in cash for each share of CYBE common stock owned. If you own CYBE shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/cybe

Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRY)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and violations of the federal securities laws by the Board of Directors and certain Company officers of Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRY) relating to: (i) an admitted lack of adequate internal controls and procedures over financial reporting, including the failure to report entry into to a line of credit, failure to properly recognize revenue and the reporting of cash, and the inability to continue as a going concern; and (ii) noncompliance with state and federal laws governing the sale of lottery tickets. If you own LTRY shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/ltry

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Weiss Law