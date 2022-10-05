'LG WONDERBOX SHOWCASE' COMPETITION CHALLENGES, INSPIRES ART STUDENTS NATIONWIDE

Digital Art Contest Invites College Artists to Develop Original Content to be Shown on LG's Times Square Billboard in New York City

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics USA has launched the "LG Wonderbox Showcase," a unique creative competition for college-level art students that encourages innovative approaches to communicating their ideas via 3D digital art that illustrates the spirit of LG's "Life's Good" brand promise.

The entry period begins Nov. 14 with final submissions due by Nov. 20. A judging panel of renowned animation art experts will select first, second and third place winners, which will be announced on Dec. 16. The best creations will be showcased on LG's billboard in New York's iconic Times Square during the holiday season. The top individual winner or winning team also will receive $25,000 in addition to LG products.

Regardless of technical skills and art style, students across the country are invited to submit original 3D animation artwork that demonstrates an ability to attract the public's attention with creativity and inspire people visiting Times Square during the holiday season.

The showcase is centered on a "Wonderbox" theme – something in which the artist creates their own digital world. It opens to reveal a moment that invites curiosity, then amazes, engages and delights viewers. LG encourages artists to thoughtfully create anything they can imagine, whether it be an entire world or an innovative object inspired by the meaning of Life's Good.

"With the launch of our first-ever LG Wonderbox competition, our goal is to give art students a platform to show their unique creativity and how it can inspire others and positively impact people," said Jeannie Lee, director of corporate marketing, LG Electronics USA. "LG's mission is 'Innovation for a Better Life,' and this showcase provides a platform for young creators to show their innovation on a grand scale, which we hope will both inspire them and help elevate their career."

IMPORTANT DATES

Entries Open: Nov. 14 , 11:59 p.m. EST

Entries Close: Nov. 20 , 11:59 p.m EST

Judging Period: Nov. 21-Dec. 14

Winners announced: Dec.16

PRIZES

1 st Place: $25,000

2 nd Place: $10,000

3 rd Place: $5,000

Each winner also will receive a 27-inch LG Ultrafine Nano 4K monitor.

For more information LG's Wonderbox Showcase 2022 and to view the full terms and conditions, visit www.lg.com/us/wonderbox.

About LG Electronics USA

LG Electronics USA, Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics, Inc., a $63 billion global innovator in technology and manufacturing. In the United States, LG sells a wide range of innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, commercial displays, air conditioning systems, energy solutions and vehicle components. LG is 2022 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year-Sustained Excellence. The company's commitment to environmental sustainability and its "Life's Good" marketing theme encompass how LG is dedicated to people's happiness by exceeding expectations today and tomorrow. www.LG.com.

LG Electronics USA has launched the "LG Wonderbox Showcase," a unique creative competition for college-level art students that encourages innovative approaches to communicating their ideas via 3D digital art that illustrates the spirit of LG's "Life's Good" brand promise.

LG Logo (PRNewswire)

