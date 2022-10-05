OPPORTUNITY FOR AUSTIN SENIORS TO NAVIGATE MEDICARE OPTIONS: No Cost "Medicare Shop & Compare" Events held throughout October

OPPORTUNITY FOR AUSTIN SENIORS TO NAVIGATE MEDICARE OPTIONS: No Cost "Medicare Shop & Compare" Events held throughout October

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Austin-area seniors who are aging into Medicare or want to review their options for 2023 are invited to attend a series of complimentary "Medicare Shop & Compare" events throughout the month of October. Registration is desired, but not required. To register visit ConnectedSeniorCareAdvantage.com.

The events are hosted by Connected Senior Care Advantage, a program created in partnership with several physician groups, including Austin Regional Clinic, Premier Family Physicians, Capital Medical Clinic, and South Austin Medical Clinic.

The Medicare events are excellent opportunities for senior patients of participating physician groups to learn more about their Medicare options. The location and times for the three events are as follows:

10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday , Oct. 17, 2022, at the Kalahari Resorts & Convention Center, 3001 Kalahari Blvd., Round Rock

2 to 5 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022 , at the Norris Conference Center, 2525 W. Anderson Ln., Austin

10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday , Oct. 29, 2022, at the Austin Marriott South, 4415 South IH 35, Austin

The events will feature several breakout sessions that include topics relevant to decision-making seniors, including:

Medicare 101: Educational discussion about the ABCs of original Medicare and Medicare Advantage by an independent, licensed broker

Medicare Advantage benefit details: Presentations by health plan representatives

Connected Senior Care Advantage: Overview of the program explaining the coordination of care between participating health plans and physician groups

About Connected Senior Care Advantage

Connected Senior Care Advantage is not a Medicare Advantage plan. Rather, it is a collaborative approach to care delivery that focuses on preventive care and providing care coordination resources. This program is open to senior patients of Austin Regional Clinic, Premier Family Physicians, Capital Medical Clinic, and South Austin Medical Clinic. More information about Connected Senior Care Advantage and Medicare informational resources are available at ConnectedSeniorCareAdvantage.com.

View original content:

SOURCE Connected Senior Care Advantage