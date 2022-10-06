Nuvalent Appoints Michael L. Meyers, MD, PhD, to Board of Directors

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuvalent, Inc. (Nasdaq: NUVL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer, today announced the appointment of Michael L. Meyers, M.D., Ph.D., to its Board of Directors. An experienced drug developer and medical oncologist who has contributed to the successful development and commercialization of multiple new therapies for patients with cancer, Dr. Meyers has served as a Senior Clinical Advisor to Nuvalent since 2020.

Nuvalent, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Nuvalent, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

"We look forward to leveraging Michael's deep expertise in oncology and clinical development as we prepare to enter into later stages of development for our parallel lead programs NVL-520 and NVL-655, while also advancing our newest drug candidate NVL-330 into development," said James Porter, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer at Nuvalent. "Michael's experience in end-to-end drug development and the lessons learned from working with and building small companies lends a unique and valuable perspective to our Board as we continue to mature our portfolio and further build the corporate infrastructure needed to bring our novel therapies to patients with cancer."

Dr. Meyers has established a legacy of industry leadership spanning early-phase development to late-stage life cycle management for both liquid and solid tumors. During his career, he served as the Senior Vice President, Chief Development Officer and Chief Medical Officer at Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc., where he led the development of multiple molecules in breast cancer, various immune-oncology indications, acute leukemias, and chronic Graft Versus Host Disease. Before joining Syndax, he held a number of senior R&D roles at Johnson & Johnson, including serving as Vice President, GU Oncology, Compound and Clinical Leader, and Vice President, Oncology Scientific Innovation at Johnson & Johnson's London Innovation Centre. Dr. Meyers has also led the U.S. Oncology Medical Affairs team at Aventis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and worked in oncology clinical development at the Schering-Plough Research Institute. Prior to this, he served on the faculty at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, specializing in clinical immunology and melanoma.

"The Nuvalent team has shown itself to be passionate about patients' needs and has clearly demonstrated its commitment to working at the cutting edge of oncology drug development," said Dr. Meyers. "With a growing portfolio of potentially best-in-class molecules addressing validated oncology drivers, I look forward to supporting the Nuvalent team in its mission to translate its deep expertise in chemistry and structure-based drug design into meaningful medicines to address significant medical needs in a number of high impact cancers."

Dr. Meyers received his M.D. and his Ph.D. in Microbiology and Immunology from Albert Einstein College of Medicine in New York. He completed his residency in Internal Medicine at Columbia Presbyterian Medical Center and his fellowship at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, where he served as Chief Fellow in Medical Oncology.

Nuvalent is currently enrolling patients in the Phase 1 portion of its ARROS-1 study, a Phase 1/2 clinical trial evaluating its lead candidate NVL-520, a ROS1-selective inhibitor, in patients with advanced ROS1-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and other solid tumors. The company is also actively dosing patients in the Phase 1 portion of its ALKOVE-1 trial, a Phase 1/2 clinical trial evaluating parallel lead candidate NVL-655, an ALK-selective inhibitor, in patients with advanced ALK-positive NSCLC and other solid tumors. NVL-520 and NVL-655 are designed with the aim to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, off-target CNS adverse events, and brain metastases that may limit the use of currently available kinase inhibitors. In addition, Nuvalent recently announced the nomination of a third development candidate NVL-330, a potential best-in-class HER2-selective inhibitor, for patients with HER2 Exon 20 insertion-positive cancers.

About Nuvalent

Nuvalent, Inc. (Nasdaq: NUVL) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for patients with cancer, designed to overcome the limitations of existing therapies for clinically proven kinase targets. Leveraging deep expertise in chemistry and structure-based drug design, we develop innovative small molecules that have the potential to overcome resistance, minimize adverse events, address brain metastases, and drive more durable responses. Nuvalent is advancing a robust pipeline with parallel lead programs in ROS1-positive and ALK-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), a program in HER2 Exon 20 insertion-positive cancers, along with multiple discovery-stage research programs. We routinely post information that may be important to investors on our website at www.nuvalent.com . Follow us on Twitter (@nuvalent) and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, including, without limitation, implied and express statements regarding Nuvalent's strategy, business plans, and focus; the preclinical and clinical development programs for NVL-520, NVL-655 and NVL-330; the potential clinical effect of NVL-520 and NVL-655; the design and enrollment of the ARROS-1 and ALKOVE-1 studies; the potential of Nuvalent's pipeline programs, including NVL-520, NVL-655 and NVL-330; data readouts and presentations; Nuvalent's research and development programs for the treatment of cancer; and risks and uncertainties associated with drug development. The words "may," "might," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "aim," "goal," "intend," "believe," "expect," "estimate," "seek," "predict," "future," "project," "potential," "continue," "target" or the negative of these terms and similar words or expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Drug development and commercialization involve a high degree of risk, and only a small number of research and development programs result in commercialization of a product. You should not place undue reliance on these statements or the scientific data presented.

Any forward-looking statements in this press release are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and important factors that may cause actual events or results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, including, without limitation: risks that Nuvalent may not fully enroll the ARROS-1 or ALKOVE-1 studies or that enrollment will take longer than expected; unexpected concerns that may arise from additional data, analysis, or results obtained during clinical trials; the occurrence of adverse safety events; risks of unexpected costs, delays, or other unexpected hurdles; risks that Nuvalent may not be able to nominate drug candidates from its ALK IXDN and other discovery programs; the direct or indirect impact of COVID-19 or other global geopolitical circumstances on the timing and anticipated timing and results of Nuvalent's clinical trials, strategy, and future operations, including the ARROS-1 and ALKOVE-1 studies; the timing and outcome of Nuvalent's planned interactions with regulatory authorities; and obtaining, maintaining, and protecting its intellectual property. These and other risks and uncertainties are described in greater detail in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended June 30, 2022, as well as any subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, any forward-looking statements represent Nuvalent's views only as of today and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date. Nuvalent explicitly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

