Time to Update Japan Travel Bucket List with Fujita Kanko

TOKYO, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- It has been announced that, starting on October 11th, Japan will reopen to accept independent travelers and lift daily arrival cap after more than two years of COVID boarder restrictions. Pre-arrival COVID testing has also been dropped for vaccinated visitors. "We are thrilled that we can finally welcome back international visitors. This is a perfect time to update your Japan bucket list," says Yoshihiro Ise, President & CEO of Fujita Kanko Inc., a leading Japanese hospitality company with approximately 70 properties throughout Japan. "Whether you are a nature lover or a cultural connoisseur, we can help you realize your dream vacation with a broad range of our offerings, especially with those that feature exquisite experiences. Here are some suggestions."

Fujita Kanko opened “Eiheiji Hakujukan” in Fukui, Japan. A temple lodging and upscale Japanese inn hybrid, it is situated in front of Eiheiji, a renowned Zen temple. Hakujukan was developed for visitors/guests to experience the world of Zen from the comfort of an upscale hotel. (PRNewswire)

Detox your mind in the serene world of Zen: located in Fukui prefecture's beautiful countryside, Eiheiji Hakujukan sits next to Eiheiji, a 800-year old Zen temple. A combination of upscale traditional inns and Buddhist lodgings, it offers distinctive services with its exclusive Zen concierge for guests to participate in authentic Zen experiences including sophisticated Buddhist cuisine.

Glamping under Mt. Fuji and/or on a remote island: Merely a 1.5-2-hour train/bus ride from the center of Tokyo takes you to Fujino Kirameki at foothills of magnificent Mount Fuji where guests can enjoy various outdoor activities, campfire and stargazing without leaving the comfort of luxury hotels. If you prefer more secluded spots, take a trip to Kyushu, the southern region of Japan, for Nordisk Village Goto Islands, located on one of Goto Islands in Nagasaki prefecture, which is surrounded by breathtaking nature with a fascinating piece of history.

A perfect family trip with ultimate hot springs: it is no secret that Japanese love onsen (hot springs). For those who seek for a real cultural experience, an onsen vacation in Hakone, one of the most popular onsen destinations, is a must-do. Hakone Kowakien, a vast resort complex with multiple facilities, offers a perfect setting especially for families with children. Its Yunessun, a one-of-a-kind hot spring theme park with various attractions and fun themed hot spring baths, can entertain children all day. Grown-ups can indulge themselves in its Ten-yu's infinity hot spring bath surrounded by marvelous views. All guest rooms at Ten-yu also feature private outdoor baths.

"If you would like to treat yourself with something extraordinary and natural beauties without leaving Tokyo, please stay at our Hotel Chinzanso Tokyo. A magical green oasis awaits you in the middle of Tokyo," says Ise.

