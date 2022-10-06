Venator Provides Third Quarter 2022 Business Update and Announces Earnings Conference Call

WYNYARD, United Kingdom, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Venator Materials PLC (NYSE: VNTR) ("Venator") today provided a third quarter business update.

Simon Turner, President and CEO of Venator, commented, "During the third quarter we saw a meaningful decline in sales volume for our TiO2 products in the European and Asian regions. We expect to report third quarter TiO2 sales volumes to be approximately 25% lower than in the second quarter. With limited outlook visibility and persistently high European energy costs, we have reduced production at our Uerdingen, Germany, facility to minimal levels and are reducing production at our Duisburg facility in Germany as well. We are also implementing other cost mitigation actions across the business. Demand for products from our Performance Additives businesses has been more resilient and the segment continues to perform reasonably well."

Venator will hold a conference call to discuss its third quarter 2022 financial results on Monday, November 14, 2022, at 08:00 a.m. ET. Results will be released to the public before the market opens that day via PR Newswire.

About Venator

Venator is a global manufacturer and marketer of chemical products that comprise a broad range of pigments and additives that bring color and vibrancy to buildings, protect and extend product life, and reduce energy consumption. We market our products globally to a diversified group of industrial customers through two segments: Titanium Dioxide, which consists of our TiO2 business, and Performance Additives, which consists of our functional additives, color pigments and timber treatment businesses. Based in Wynyard, U.K., Venator employs approximately 3,500 associates and sells its products in more than 110 countries.

