VINEYARD VINES RETURNS AS THE OFFICIAL STYLE OF THE HEAD OF THE CHARLES®

STAMFORD, Conn., Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- vineyard vines, the lifestyle brand best known for its smiling pink whale logo and 'Every day should feel this good' motto, celebrates their return as the "Official Style of the Head Of The Charles Regatta" (HOCR) for 2022. Shep and Ian Murray, Co-Founders of vineyard vines, along with Fred Schoch, Executive Director of the Head Of The Charles® Regatta, are proud to be extending their partnership for the world's largest 3-day rowing event for the second year. In addition, vineyard vines will launch a custom line of clothing and accessories for men, women and kids inspired by the event.

Under the multi-year agreement, vineyard vines, the American clothing and accessory retailer founded in 1998 on Martha's Vineyard, will be an active part of the world-class Regatta, which attracts 800 clubs, 400,000 spectators, and 11,000 rowers annually. There will be two vineyard vines locations along the three-mile racecourse for everyone to shop during the iconic 3-day event. As with the growth of the product line, the brand's on-site presence at the regatta will double from last year's space, offering more opportunities to welcome and connect with race attendees and participants.

This year's Head Of The Charles and vineyard vines apparel collection is a notable expansion compared to 2021, with added outerwear, bottoms, sweaters, home products and new styles of the classic and popular Shep Shirt™. In addition to being sold on site, the collection will also be available online exclusively at vineyardvines.com and at select vineyard vines Boston store locations.

"We are excited to sign a multi-year deal and serve as the Official Style of such a distinguished, international regatta for the second year in a row. Working with the Head of the Charles is a wonderful complement to our past and present partnerships with iconic American traditions such as Churchill Downs and The Kentucky Derby and The America's Cup," said Shep Murray, vineyard vines Co-Founder.

"Since its inception in 1965, the Head Of the Charles has gathered rowers and spectators from all over the world and we are thrilled to be part of such an organization," added Ian Murray, vineyard vines Co-Founder. "This partnership is also another way for us to show how special Boston and its community is to vineyard vines. From our partnerships with the Red Sox and Fenway Park to the Boston Marathon, it's an honor for us to work with organizations that are integral to the heart of the city."

"Like the Regatta, vineyard vines is a brand that has a deeply loyal community. We're thrilled to have them on board as a multi-year partner, and the Official Style of the Head Of The Charles," said Fred Schoch, Executive Director of the event. "The Head Of The Charles is excited to partner with a brand that is synonymous with style."

As part of the brand's commitment to this recurring partnership, vineyard vines will also be providing custom Marine Air Vests to the volunteers and staff. Throughout the three days, vineyard vines will be activating and inviting the Boston community and out-of-town visitors to experience the brand and the excitement of the Head Of the Charles Regatta.

The 2022 Head Of The Charles Regatta will take place on October 21-23, 2022 on Boston's historic Charles River.

ABOUT VINEYARD VINES

A company best known for its smiling pink whale logo, was founded in 1998 on Martha's Vineyard when brothers Shep and Ian Murray cut their ties with corporate America to start making ties that represented the Good Life. In addition to signature neckwear, vineyard vines offers a variety of clothing and accessories for men, women and children. Products are sold in over 600 specialty and department stores worldwide, through a seasonal catalog at 1.800.892.4982, online at vineyardvines.com and at over 100 freestanding stores.

ABOUT THE HEAD OF THE CHARLES® REGATTA

The Head Of The Charles Regatta was founded in 1965 and is the world's largest rowing race, regularly fielding more than 11,000 athletes from around the world to compete in a full line-up of sculling and sweep rowing events. The ages of competitors range from 17-year-old youth rowers to athletes in their 90s, and the event is seen as a must-attend race for world class and Olympian rowers. More than 1,800 volunteers ensure that the event runs smoothly. In 2019, the last year that the full regatta was held, an economic analysis determined that it generated more than $88 million in economic impact to the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

