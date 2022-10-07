ECRID Strikes Deal with Car Savers

STUART, Fla., Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- InvestorsHub NewsWire -- Ecrid, Inc. (OTC: ECDD) joins forces with Car Savers who in In 2016, launched an online marketplace meant to revolutionize the way the world buys cars. Then, in 2017, retail giant Walmart partnered with CarSaver and opened locations inside Walmart Superstores. Today, Car Savers and ECRID ( www.ecrid.com ), the new publicly traded credit bureau that has its own lending division have become strategic partners with Car Savers and want to service those customers who have been underserved. ECRIDs CEO, Cleveland Gary, says ECRIDs strategic alliance with the Black Shopping Channel ( www.blackshoppingchannel.com ) provides an existing consumer audience that needs a second chance at driving in their dream car in seconds by comparing all the top brands of new and used cars. ECRID members on a daily basis will be able find best deals at low prices and payments to finance, lease and insure the car they want and even get a fair price for their trade-in. At ECRID, AUTO Lending has become a convenance for our Member/Customers.

About ECRID

ECRID came to market to transform the financial lives of every American who needs a second chance of becoming credit worthy. The company has created an innovative fintech platform providing opportunity for individuals and families to regain their financial footing and build wealth in spite of a past bankruptcy, judgement, collections or lien. Second chances have been created to get each ECRID Member financially healthy through this new Innovative fintech platform.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This release contains "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements also may be included in other publicly available documents issued by the Company and in oral statements made by our officers and representatives from time to time. These forward-looking statements are intended to provide management's current expectations or plans for our future operating and financial performance, based on assumptions currently believed to be valid. They can be identified using words such as "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "would," "could," "will" & other words of similar meaning in connection with a discussion of future operating or financial performance. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements relating to future sales, earnings, cash flows, results of operations, uses of cash and other measures of financial performance. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, among others such as, but not limited to economic conditions, changes in the laws or regulations, demand for products and services of the company, the effects of competition and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or represented in the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking information provided in this release should be considered w/ these factors in mind. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this report.

