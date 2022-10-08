PCER Listing on XT.COM with Tether Trading Pair

SINGAPORE, Oct. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- XT.COM has listed pCER(PCER) in the Main Zone and MEMEs. Trading for PCER/USDT has opened at 2022-09-29 08:00(UTC).

Users can deposit PCER for trading since 2022-09-28 08:00 (UTC)

Withdrawals for PCER have opened at 2022-09-30 08:00 (UTC)

Introducing the Ecosystem of PCER Token

PCER is a blockchain protocol built on the TRON SmartChain. The PCER token is based on TRON's TRX-20 token standard and is used to provide liquidity to the PCER project.

PCER builds projects around pCER's platform and performs liquidity-providing services and businesses.

In addition, by supporting DeFi, Staking, and DEX transactions as a platform, it will expand the use of PCER and increase utilization, ultimately increasing the value of pCER as an asset and starting a virtuous cycle structure both created and maintained within the platform.

PCER plans to expand its service and business as a P2P project that creates an ecosystem through PCER beyond the B2B business model through integrating with other projects and platforms.

About pCER

The climate crisis is one of the most important issues of our time. If carbon emission is not reduced on a global scale, we would be confronted with global warming, sea level rising, deforestation, soil erosion, salinization, and inundation caused by high temperatures that are 2 to 6 times higher than the current temperatures. It is highly likely that environmental changes such as desertification, desertification, etc., will result in the emergence of "climate refugees", causing further international conflicts.

The international community shares the risks and opportunities of all the negative impact associated with climate change. This fact has resulted in the adoption of the Paris Climate Agreement and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in 2015 to further reduce carbon emissions.

The international community is making major investment decisions in consideration of the environmental and social impacts of large-scale development projects. The trend is to stop allowing financial institutions from providing support to coal-power generated projects. This is one of the criteria to determine 'sustainable investment' and will be used to request companies to fully consider climate change-related risks within their decision-making process and disclose environmental/social/governance (ESG) information with the government. As sustainable investments are becoming more pronounced around the world, both financial institutions and general companies are increasing their investments in eco-friendly businesses through green bonds.

In line with the needs and needs of the times, pCER is a distributed energy system that has moved away from large-scale energy production, the use of personal electric vehicle charging facilities, energy futures and options trading system, global single greenhouse gas emission trading system, and various environmental technology projects. This project was launched for the purpose of building a platform to incorporate Block-chain technology with a sustainable and greener future.

Website: https://www.pcer.io/

Telegram: https://t.me/pcerofficial

Twitter: https://twitter.com/pcercoin?s=20&t=cEYwaFQVw2wIsGDVSuUMXQ

About XT.COM

By consistently expanding its ecosystem, XT.COM is dedicated to providing users with the most secure, trusted, and hassle-free digital asset trading services. Our exchange is built from a desire to give everyone access to digital assets regardless where you are.

Founded in 2018, XT.COM now serves more than 6 million registered users, over 500,000+ monthly active users and 40+ million users in the ecosystem. Covering a rich variety of trading categories together with an NFT aggregated marketplace, our platform strives to cater to its large user base by providing a secure, trusted and intuitive trading experience.

As the world's first social-infused digital assets trading platform, XT.COM also supports social networking platform based transactions to make our crypto services more accessible to users all over the world. Furthermore, to ensure optimal data integrity and security, we see user security as our top priority at XT.COM.

Website: https://www.xt.com/

Telegram: https://t.me/XTsupport_EN

Twitter: https://twitter.com/XTexchange

