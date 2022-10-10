Canadian Startup SRTX Wins $1 Million Grand Prize at Startup World Cup 2022, Organized by Pegasus Tech Ventures

Regional Winners from Around the World Competed for a $1 Million Investment at the Grand Finale in San Francisco

SAN JOSE,Calif., Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Months of preparation and pitching by thousands of entrepreneurs around the world came down to ten finalists at the Startup World Cup Grand Finale event on September 30, 2022, at the Marriott Marquis in San Francisco. The event was organized and by Pegasus Tech Ventures, a Silicon Valley-based global venture capital firm. An all-female panel of independent venture capital investors judged the pitches of the ten finalists and ultimately awarded the grand prize - a $1 million investment - to SRTX, a materials science technology company that won the regional Startup World Cup competition in Toronto, Canada.

Canadian Startup SRTX Wins $1 Million Grand Prize at Startup World Cup 2022 (PRNewswire)

SRTX is a materials science innovator and sustainable textiles manufacturer that develops ultra-durable fabrics and clothing using new materials and smart production systems. This yields better textiles while creating less waste.

Other finalist companies competing for the $1 million investment prize included companies from Israel, Luxembourg, UK, Mexico, Japan, and China, as well as regional winners from Texas, Illinois, and California in the U.S. The ten finalists were chosen in a semi-final competition held on September 28 in San Francisco, during which 56 regional winners from over 30 countries around the world competed for ten finalist slots.

Conference and Competition

At the Grand Finale on September 30, 2,000 attendees participated in a conference that included tech luminaries as speakers and a startup competition to become the competition for global champion. Kevin O'Leary, of Shark Tank fame, appeared to share his lessons as an entrepreneur and investor. Other speakers included founders and executives from Microsoft, Pfizer, PayPal, HP Enterprise, GitHub, Coupang, Carbon, NovaSignal, Triller, and Zillow.

The competition was judged by an all-female panel of six venture capital investors, including partners from Khosla Ventures, Norwest Venture Partners, IBM, Race Capital, Hanhai BioLabs, and Mighty Capital. "The competition this year was extremely intense, with entrepreneurs from all over the world presenting groundbreaking innovations. We congratulate the SRTX team for their tremendous success at the Startup World Cup 2022 Grand Finale," said Anis Uzzaman, Founder and CEO of Pegasus Tech Ventures and Chairman of Startup World Cup. "This year's competition proved once again that innovation has no boundary. A successful startup can be founded anywhere in the world and still compete at the global level. This sets the right example for startups in every corner of the world. We encourage them to take on the highest challenges without hesitation."

About Pegasus Tech Ventures

Pegasus Tech Ventures is a global venture capital firm based in Silicon Valley with over $2 Billion in Assets Under Management. Pegasus offers intellectual and financial capital to emerging technology companies around the world. In addition to offering institutional investors a top-tier venture capital investment approach, Pegasus also offers a unique Venture Capital-as-a-Service (VCaaS) model for large, global corporations that wish to partner with cutting-edge technology startups. Some of the 35+ corporate partners that have partnered with Pegasus include ASUS, AISIN, SEGA, NGK Spark Plugs, and Sojitz. These corporations are able to have access to 230+ Pegasus portfolio companies such as SpaceX, 23andMe, SoFi, Color, Carbon, and many more.

About Startup World Cup

Startup World Cup was created by Pegasus Tech Ventures to celebrate entrepreneurship around the world. Startup World Cup is a global series of conferences and competitions that bring together the top startups, investors, entrepreneurs, media, and tech CEOs around the world. Starting with thousands of applications for regional competitions in over 70 countries across six continents, hundreds of selected startups compete for the chance to move onto the Grand Finale event in San Francisco to win a $1 million investment grand prize. Startup World Cup is organized by Pegasus Tech Ventures in partnership with investors and local sponsors.

Startup World Cup 2022 Finalists

