Drunk Elephant brings signature pop-up experience House of Drunk to France

NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Drunk Elephant is pleased to announce that House of Drunk Paris is coming to the Rive Gauche in the 5th arrondissement. Open to the public for two days only, from October 15 to 16, the event is a feast for the senses: Fans can touch, see, hear, and experience the world of Drunk Elephant.

The globally renowned skincare brand has been bringing its signature House of Drunk pop-up experience to fans since 2018. House of Drunk has previously been held in London, Singapore, and New York. Paris will be the most imaginative expression of Drunk Elephant to date. The city has long been a source of inspiration and adoration for brand founder and chief creative officer Tiffany Masterson. So there was no better place to host the first House of Drunk since 2019 and celebrate the brand's strong expansion throughout the EMEA region than the city of Love.

The two-story space will be dressed in the brand's colorful and playful motifs and will feature immersive experiences. Fans can discover the Drunk Elephant Difference, learn how to create a skincare smoothie, and sample the brand's biocompatible formulas for skin, hair, and body.

Installations include the Mixing Station, where guests can receive personalized smoothie consultations; the Ceramighty Tunnel for visitors to discover the recently launched Ceramighty AF Eye Balm; and much more. Attendees can select their favorite charms from the Charm Bar and shop the full collection in partnership with Sephora France.

Each day, the first 30 visitors will receive exclusive Drunk Life swag that is currently not available in France.

"I'm so excited to bring the world of Drunk Elephant to consumers and fans in Paris! Inside the House of Drunk, guests will be able to experience our unique philosophy and participate in fun Drunk Elephant moments," says Tiffany Masterson.

House of Drunk will be open Saturday, October 15, and Sunday, October 16 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Pavillon Rive Gauche, 6, rue Frédéric Sauton, 75005 Paris, France.

Drunk Elephant opened in France in March 2021 and is available at select Sephora stores and online at sephora.fr.

THE DRUNK ELEPHANT DIFFERENCE

We are committed to using only ingredients that either directly benefit the health of the skin or support the integrity of our formulations. We never take into account whether something is synthetic or natural, instead choosing ingredients based on biocompatibility. That's why we focus on healthy pH levels, formulations the skin recognizes, small molecular structure that's easily absorbed, and effective active ingredients that also support and maintain the skin's acid mantle. But what we leave out of our products is just as important as what we put into them, so you will never find what we call the Suspicious 6TM (essential oils, drying alcohols, silicones, chemical sunscreens, fragrances/dyes, SLS) in our line. We believe that these six ubiquitous ingredients are at the root of almost every skin issue, and when they're removed entirely from your routine— that is, when you take a Drunk Break™️—skin can reset and return to its healthiest, most balanced state. This ingredient-elimination diet benefits all skin types and inspired the #barewithus Instagram movement, a collection of bare-faced selfies that chronicles the Drunk Elephant journeys of people who have found not only healthier skin but more importantly, healthier self-confidence.

