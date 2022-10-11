BiondVax to present at LD Micro Investor Conference in Los Angeles

JERUSALEM , Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: BVXV) ("BiondVax"), a biotechnology company focused on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing innovative products for the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases and other illnesses, announced today that Joshua Phillipson, BiondVax's Director of Investor Relations, will attend and present at the LD Micro Main Event XV, an investor conference taking place October 25 to 27, 2022 in Los Angeles. The event is a leading small cap investor conference showcasing over 200 companies.

Mr. Phillipson is scheduled to present on Tuesday, October 25 at 9am (PT) in Track 3. He will also be available for 1-1 meetings with investors throughout the conference.

The presentation will focus on BiondVax's investment case, including its highly experienced leadership team, innovative nanosized antibody (NanoAb) platform, derisked pipeline development, in-house GMP biologics manufacturing facility, and key upcoming milestones.

Investors interested in meeting with Mr. Phillipson are welcome to contact BiondVax's investor relations team whose contact details are below. Investors may also register to attend in-person or virtually via the conference website at https://www.meetmax.com/sched/event_86249/conference_home.html.

About BiondVax

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: BVXV) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing innovative products for the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases and other illnesses. Since its inception, BiondVax has executed eight clinical trials including a seven country, 12,400 participant Phase 3 trial of its vaccine candidate and has built a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility for biopharmaceutical products. With highly experienced pharmaceutical industry leadership, BiondVax is aiming to develop a pipeline of diversified and commercially viable products and platforms beginning with an innovative nanosized antibody (NanoAb) pipeline. www.biondvax.com.

Investor Relations | +972 8 930 2529 | ir@biondvax.com

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "expect," "believe," "intend," "plan," "continue," "may," "will," "anticipate," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this communication regarding strategy, future operations, future financings, future financial position, future revenue, projected expenses, prospects, plans and objectives of management are forward-looking statements. Examples of such statements include, but are not limited to, the therapeutic and commercial potential of nanosized antibodies (NanoAbs); and the timing of NanoAb proof-of-concept studies and clinical trials. These forward-looking statements reflect management's current views with respect to certain current and future events and are subject to various risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause the results to differ materially from those expected by the management of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risk that the company may not raise capital on acceptable terms or at all, the risk that the company will not submit a compliance plan acceptable to Nasdaq, the risk that the therapeutic and commercial potential of NanoAbs will not be met; the risk of a delay in the preclinical and clinical data for NanoAbs, if any; the risk that BiondVax may not be able to secure additional capital on attractive terms, if at all; risks relating to the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic; BiondVax's ability to acquire rights to additional product opportunities; BiondVax's ability to enter into collaborations on terms acceptable to BiondVax or at all; timing of receipt of regulatory approval of BiondVax's manufacturing facility in Jerusalem, if at all or when required; the risk that the manufacturing facility will not be able to be used for a wide variety of applications and other vaccine and treatment technologies, and the risk that drug development involves a lengthy and expensive process with uncertain outcomes. More detailed information about the risks and uncertainties affecting the Company is contained under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 28, 2022. BiondVax undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement for any reason.

