Organizers, volunteers and residents will march through hundreds of cities across the globe on October 15 raising awareness for those caught in human trafficking.

DALLAS, Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 15, 2022, thousands of people around the globe to participate in global anti-human trafficking nonprofit A21's 8th Walk for Freedom. Walk For Freedom is an annual day of global awareness and local action in the fight against human trafficking, reaching hundreds of cities across the world with the important message: that modern-day slavery still exists, and it's often hidden in our neighborhoods in plain sight.

Communities around the world are gathering for A21's Walk For Freedom to bring awareness and action to the injustices of human trafficking. Pictured here: Paris (PRNewswire)

Communities Rally in 40+ Countries to Fight Urgent Human Trafficking Crisis through A21's Walk for Freedom

Participants will be walking in single-file lines and distributing flyers with information about local trafficking hotline numbers, victim identification strategies, and how to make a report. Walks will take place in hundreds of cities in dozens of countries across six continents raising awareness for the millions who remain enslaved across the globe. To date, Walk for Freedom has reached

over 250 million people across 72 countries, with thousands of events, tens of thousands of participants, and over 500,000 awareness materials distributed.

"The lasting impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic along with devastating ripple effects from Russia's war against Ukraine have heightened pre-existing vulnerability–making countless individuals more susceptible to traffickers tactics than ever before." said Christine Caine, A21's Co-Founder. "That's why Walk For Freedom is more important than ever -- because awareness is essential to safeguarding vulnerable populations from the schemes of traffickers. There's power in gathering together, in showing up in force, and equipping communities across the world with the tools to reduce vulnerability and identify victims, and take action right where they are."

Walk for Freedom will raise awareness, decrease vulnerabilities, and empower people across the globe to identify and respond to situations of trafficking and exploitation. To participate in your local walk or join the Walk for Freedom Challenge online, visit A21.org/walk. Learn more by following us on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube or Twitter .

About A21:

A21 is a global nonprofit organization determined to eradicate human trafficking through awareness, intervention, and aftercare. Operating in 19 locations, 14 countries, A21 aims to combat trafficking through a multi-dimensional operational strategy: Reach, Rescue, and Restore. A21.org

Communities around the world are gathering for A21's Walk For Freedom to bring awareness and action to the injustices of human trafficking. Pictured here: Washington, D.C. (PRNewswire)

Communities around the world are gathering for A21's Walk For Freedom to bring awareness and action to the injustices of human trafficking. Pictured here: Australia (PRNewswire)

Communities around the world are gathering for A21's Walk For Freedom to bring awareness and action to the injustices of human trafficking. Pictured here: Greece (PRNewswire)

