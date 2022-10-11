Glanbia Performance Nutrition - makers of SlimFast and Optimum Nutrition - Hire Horizon Media as AOR

Horizon's data-driven approach and CPG experience make the difference

NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Following a competitive seven month review, global nutrition company Glanbia Performance Nutrition (GPN) has named Horizon Media agency of record for its portfolio of brands marketed in the U.S., including SlimFast, Optimum Nutrition, and Think!, among others. Horizon Media, the largest U.S. media agency according to AdAge Data Center 2022, will be responsible for execution of data-driven media strategies that reach each brand's strategic growth audience and guide personalized connections across their consumer journey. Horizon will direct GPN's media investment, deliver real-time performance analytics, and provide strategic consulting and thought leadership for GPN's in-house integrated marketing and media team.

"SlimFast, Optimum Nutrition, and the rest of the GPN portfolio, are leading brands in a category that is undergoing significant change relative to generational preferences and consumers' expectations about a brand's behavior – beyond the specific product. As people across demographics are becoming more health conscious, nutrition and wellness brands need to drive trust and engagement, well beyond a sales or transactional mindset," said Coleen Kuehn, chief business solutions officer, Horizon Media. "We are inspired by GPN's mission, to inspire people everywhere to achieve their performance and healthy lifestyle goals - to improve people's lives as it reflects our 'Business is Personal' approach – and we're excited to work with GPN to build brand reputation, engagement, and loyalty."

Horizon Media will help GPN navigate and optimize strategies for an increasingly digital-first purchase journey and build meaningful relationships with consumers. To scale personalization across the entire portfolio, the companies will collaborate to execute creative media and consumer engagement strategies that bolster sales and deliver against key personalization goals from awareness to loyalty. These strategies will be powered by Horizon Media's data-driven approaches and capabilities, harnessing critical behavioral data to identify high-propensity consumers, design tailored creative experiences, and optimize investments.

With increased touchpoints to reach consumers, GPN identified blu., Horizon Media's proprietary, connected marketing platform, and the agency's advanced performance and analytical capabilities, as key factors in their decision. blu. provides Horizon with a competitive advantage to better target individuals, personalize messaging, and engage consumers based on more than 11,000 deterministic attributes resulting in actionable intelligence across all media and marketing channels.

"Horizon's framework to drive growth, grounded in data insights and proprietary marketing investment tools, coupled with their deep CPG and wellness experience and overall buying power made the difference for us," said Grant Leech, vp of integrated marketing, Glanbia Performance Nutrition. "Health and wellness brands are facing increased competition for mindshare and share of wallet, so we need a partner who is just as focused on business growth as we are and not just marketing KPIs. Horizon brings the right mix of strengths – strategic thinking, data and analytics, innovation, and flexibility – to help us transform our business."

GPN was supported through the media pitch process by growth consultancy firm, ID Comms.

Glanbia Performance Nutrition (GPN) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Glanbia plc (ISE/LSE: GLAPF), a global nutrition company. GPN's mission is to inspire people everywhere to achieve their performance and healthy lifestyle goals through their leading health and wellness brands, which include Optimum Nutrition®, SlimFast®, think!®, Isopure®, Amazing Grass® and BSN®, among others. Global revenues for GPN in 2021 were approximately $1.4 billion. Visit glanbiaperformancenutrition.com or glanbia.com to learn more. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

Horizon Media, Inc, the largest U.S. media agency according to AdAge Data Center 2022, delivers data-driven business outcomes for some of the most innovative and ambitious brands. Founded in 1989, headquartered in New York, and with offices in Edmonton, Los Angeles and Toronto, the company employs 2,400 people and has media investments of more than $9.5 billion. Horizon Media's fundamental belief is that business is personal, which drives its approach to connecting brands with their customers and engaging with its own employees resulting in industry-leading workplace satisfaction levels (Glassdoor). The company is consistently recognized by independent media outlets for its client excellence and has earned several "Best Workplaces" awards reflecting its commitment to DEI and the life and well-being of everyone at Horizon Media.

