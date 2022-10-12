Mindbody Partners with Brivo to Bring Better Security to the Wellness Industry with Brivo's Cloud-Based Access Control

Fitness and wellness studios on Mindbody can choose Brivo Access for a simple, modern user experience for members and employees

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif., Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mindbody, the leading experience technology platform for the wellness industry, today announced a partnership with the leading provider in cloud-based access control and smart building technologies, Brivo, to bring wellness businesses better security solutions. Through the partnership, studios and owners on the Mindbody platform will be able to use Brivo Access to protect their business, assets, and members with Brivo's signature cloud-based access control.

(PRNewswire)

"As the wellness industry continues to adapt to the changes brought on by the pandemic, we are thrilled to partner with Brivo to offer our customers a flexible security option that benefits members, employees, and management," said Fritz Lanman, CEO of Mindbody and ClassPass. "With Brivo, studios can access and manage their facility anywhere, anytime, while simplifying security and surveillance."

When choosing Brivo's access control solution, fitness and wellness businesses are able to manage member access to one or multiple studios, allowing member information to automatically sync from Mindbody into Brivo Access and easily gather data to track occupancy, membership traffic, and trends, to help optimize operations. Mindbody customers will also be able to automatically allow their members to use mobile access using the Brivo Mobile Pass application, using their smartphone as their key.

"We are excited to now offer Brivo Access to Mindbody customers, allowing them to enhance both facility management and member experience," said Steve Van Till, founder and CEO of Brivo. "Brivo's cloud-based access control solution delivers to Mindbody proven security technology, giving owners and employees comfort and control at their fingertips and a frictionless experience for members."

For more information on Brivo and Mindbody, please visit https://partnerstore.mindbodyonline.com/en-US/apps/394569/brivo .

About Mindbody

Mindbody is the leading experience technology platform for the fitness, wellness, and beauty industries. With the addition of ClassPass, the leading global fitness and wellness membership, to the Mindbody portfolio, consumers and wellness businesses around the world are easily connected through a rich wellness community. Fitness studios, salons, spas, and integrative health centers—from the newest entrepreneurs to the largest franchises—use Mindbody's integrated software and payments platform to run, market, and grow their businesses. Consumers use Mindbody and ClassPass to choose from a broad range of wellness experiences across thousands of gyms, exercise studios and wellness providers around the globe. For more information on how Mindbody is helping people lead healthier, happier lives by connecting the world to wellness, visit mindbodyonline.com.

About Brivo

Brivo, Inc., created the cloud-based access control and smart spaces technology category over 20 years ago and remains the global leader serving commercial real estate, multifamily residential and large distributed enterprises. The company's comprehensive product ecosystem and open API provide businesses with powerful digital tools to increase security automation, elevate employee and tenant experience, and improve the safety of all people and assets in the built environment. Brivo's building access platform is now the digital foundation for the largest collection of customer facilities in the world, occupying over 300 million square feet across 42 countries. Learn more at www.Brivo.com

Contact:

Press@mindbodyonline.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Mindbody