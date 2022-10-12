Subway® Record-Setting Sales Results Continue Following 'Subway Series' Launch

All-new menu and way to order leads to multiple weeks of highest weekly AUVs in 10 years

MILFORD, Conn., Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Subway®, one of the world's largest restaurant brands, announced continued strong sales following the launch of Subway Series, an all-new menu with signature sandwiches and a simplified ordering process that builds on last summer's Eat Fresh® Refresh and marks the continuation of the brand's transformation journey.

Over the past 18 months, Subway has seen positive growth in U.S. restaurant same-store sales, with record-setting sales initially driven in 2021 by the launch of Eat Fresh Refresh and now accelerated further by Subway Series. A key driver of Subway's positive sales momentum is attributed to Subway Series product mix and new product introductions related to Subway Series, as well as new channel growth, such as digital.

Highlights include:

7.4% increase in same-store sales during the Subway Series eight-week launch window, compared to the same eight-week launch window in 2021 for the Eat Fresh Refresh. The top three combined quartiles (about 15,000 restaurants) were up more than 12%, compared to 2021.

8.4% increase in same-store sales in Q3, accelerating to a nearly 11% increase in September, compared to the same period in 2021. The top three combined quartiles (about 15,000 restaurants) experienced a sales increase of 13.8% for Q3 and nearly 18% for September, compared to 2021.

Consistently exceeding highest average unit volume (AUV) per week records from 2012.

"The results from the Subway Series launch and the positive reaction from guests and franchisees demonstrates that our transformation strategy is working," said Trevor Haynes, president of Subway North America. "As we continue to evolve from a default choice to a destination for our guests, our priority remains working alongside our franchisees to find new and exciting opportunities to elevate the guest experience and drive profitability and traffic."

"Our guests and my team members have been reinvigorated by the launch of Eat Fresh Refresh and Subway Series," said Donna Curry, a multi-unit Subway franchisee. "We are hearing from guests that they like the flexibility of ordering by name and number and are enjoying the new Subway Series sandwiches, which is reflected in the increased traffic and sales across my restaurants."

Subway is on a multi-year transformation journey to improve across all aspects of the brand, with a focus on delivering better food and a better guest experience. In addition to Subway Series, the brand has introduced a new U.S. franchise development strategy, with a focus on ensuring a consistent, modern-looking guest experience across all its restaurants; expanded its international presence, signing nine master franchise and development agreements with more than 5,300 future restaurant commitments; experienced double-digit growth in its digital business versus 2021; and refreshed its catering program.

