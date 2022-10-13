Allied Electronics & Automation Announces Name Change

One global RS brand will deliver efficiency, sustainable value, and scalability to its stakeholders worldwide.

FORT WORTH, Texas, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Electronics & Automation, a trading brand of RS Group plc (LSE: RS1), a global omni-channel provider of product and service solutions, is rebranding as "RS" in Q1 2023.

The name change is part of an overall rebranding strategy to establish a better connection across RS Group's products and services. Having one global RS brand will deliver efficiency, value, and scalability to stakeholders worldwide.

"This marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for us," said Lindsley Ruth, Chief Executive Officer of Allied's parent company, RS Group plc. "Today, Allied is known as a leading supplier of products and services to the North American Industrial automation, control, and electronics markets. Aligning all of our businesses under RS Group allows us to operate as a single global integrated solutions partner, expanding our value proposition and making it easier for our customers and suppliers to do business with us."

Allied Electronics & Automation is a trading brand of RS Group plc, a leading global omni-channel industrial product and service solutions provider to customers who are involved in designing, building, and maintaining industrial equipment and operations, safely and sustainably. RS Group plc stocks more than 700,000 industrial and electronic products, sourced from over 2,500 leading suppliers, and provides a wide range of product and service solutions to over 1.2 million industrial customers. With operations in 32 countries, we trade through multiple channels and ship nearly 60,000 parcels daily.

We support customers across the product life cycle, whether via innovation and technical support at the design phase, improving time to market and productivity at the build phase, or reducing purchasing costs and optimizing inventory in the maintenance phase. We offer our customers tailored product and service propositions that are essential for the successful operation of their businesses and help them save time and money.

RS Group plc is listed on the London Stock Exchange with stock ticker RS1 and in the fiscal year that ended March 31, 2022, reported revenue of $3.3 billion.

