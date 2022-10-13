Mastercard Vice Chairman Gilberto Caldart to join Climate Impact Venture Capital Firm Vidavo as Venture Partner

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vidavo Ventures announced today that the top executive and one of the architects of Mastercard's international expansion and accelerated growth has joined the firm in the role of Venture Partner to spearhead Climate Fintech investment efforts.

Mastercard's Executive Vice Chairman Gilberto Caldart to join Vidavo Ventures

The next decade will be the most consequential of our fight against climate change. Vidavo invests in innovative companies that can scale quickly and drive significant impact. The firm is run by top industry leaders and VC professionals with the inside track to the most energy intensive legacy industries. Vidavo's mission is to transform these industries from the inside out.

Gilberto is currently Executive Vice Chairman of Mastercard, where he led the company's International Business. Prior to that, Gilberto was responsible for the company's activities in Latin America. Earlier in his career, he was a Senior Executive at the Consumer Group of Citigroup/Citibank in Brazil and New York.

Fintech innovation is a crucial enabler of the future zero carbon economy, creating great opportunity for high return venture investments in areas like impact financing, carbon credits trading and accounting, and climate risk management.

"The opportunities have never been greater for investing in the climate tech space," said Gilberto. "The Vidavo team's deep experience and the urgency of their approach toward making an immediate difference is very attractive. I look forward to building an enduring partnership through which we can truly have an impact in the fight against climate change."

"Gilberto has shown himself to be not only a great leader, but a committed advocate for innovation and technology, which makes him a perfect partner for Vidavo. His experience will be key in helping us become the best in this field to turn the tide on climate," said Vidavo Managing Partner and CEO Diego Lopez Casanello.

About Vidavo

Vidavo is a venture capital firm with the inside track to the most essential yet energy-intensive industries. We have a global mandate to invest in game-changing technologies to advance a third industrial revolution that will boost productivity and enable a zero-carbon economy while helping these industries adapt to climate change. Our founders are CEOs and industry leaders, investing in startups in agriculture, industrial manufacturing, and industrial mobility. Visit www.vidavo.co or LinkedIn

Contact:

Molly McClure

hello@vidavo.co

