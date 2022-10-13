My Concierge's "Japanese Whisky Membership Community -- IN --" Launched Online on October 11, Exploring Question "What is Japanese Whisky?"

- Paid Membership Community Creating and Delivering Wide Variety of Media Content Globally, with Goal of Preserving and Increasing Value of World-renowned Japanese Whisky -

KOBE, Japan, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- My Concierge Co., Ltd. based in Kobe City, Hyogo Prefecture (Representative: Yusuke Fujiwara), has collaborated with Haselabo Co., Ltd. in Kyoto City, Kyoto Prefecture (Representative: Kenichi Hashimoto), and the first Japanese national inducted into whisky's "Hall of Fame" hosted by the British "Whisky Magazine," Seiichi Koshimizu (former Chief Blender of Suntory), in order to contribute to the preservation and improvement of the value of Japanese whisky, which has gained worldwide acclaim, and its further development. Together, the trio brings to consumers the "Japanese Whisky Membership Community -- IN --," a paid membership online community launched on October 11, 2022 (available in English, Chinese, Korean and Japanese).

Japan's whisky market saw its peak in 1983 but then faced a severe downtrend until 2008, from when its premium quality and value began to be recognized worldwide. The concept of this online community is not only to preserve this rediscovered value of Japanese whisky, but to share the thoughts and feelings of its makers and creators. Together with whisky fans from across the world, the community aims to discover the true meaning to the question "What is Japanese whisky?" and to provide truly one-of-a-kind media content, with original Japanese whisky-related videos at its foundation.

With Seiichi Koshimizu at the helm, this online community offers various media content featuring different figures in the Japanese whisky industry, such as famous bartenders and food producers, which are exclusive only to community members. The community also plans to create limited merchandise and hosts exclusive events which are only available to members. Membership registration to the online community requires an annual membership fee of 5,500 JPY.

Additionally, this community supports the sustainability of the whisky industry by donating a portion of the membership fees to organizations which actively plant "Mizunara" trees, and thus its members directly contribute to the Japanese whisky industry.

It is the community's goal to contribute to the future of Japanese whisky and the whisky industry together with its members.

Overview of "Japanese Whisky Membership Community -- IN --"

Name: Japanese Whisky Membership Community -- IN --

Annual membership fee: 5,500 JPY (*Automatically renewed yearly subscription)

Pre-launch date: Sept. 16, 2022

Official launch date: October 11, 2022

Members receive access to view exclusive content, join events and purchase exclusive merchandise.

Company Overview

My Concierge Co., Ltd. was founded in 2016 as a company that provides reservation support and concierge services to foreign tourists looking to make reservations at high-end exclusive restaurants in Japan, and likewise acts as an official reservation channel to such establishments. Its staff is comprised of many different nationalities and the concept of the company is to bring Japan and the world together through the love of food and cuisine. During the sudden halt to international tourism in Japan due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the company encountered legendary whisky blender Seiichi Koshimizu and Japanese restaurant owner and chef Kenichi Hashimoto, also founder of Haselabo Co., Ltd. which is designed to research ways of helping people with dysphagia enjoy eating food. This encounter resulted in the creation of a new way of reaching the world with the beauty of Japan: Japanese Whisky Membership Community -- IN --.

Company name: My Concierge Co., Ltd.

Locations:

(Kobe Office) KY Bldg. 4F, 4-9-21 Ninomiyacho, Chuo-ku, Kobe , Hyogo Pref.

(Osaka Office) Parkcourt Yodoyabashi Bldg. 2F, 4-8-10 Koraibashi, Chuo-ku,

Osaka , Osaka Pref.- Representative: Yusuke Fujiwara

Capital: 8.15 million JPY

