OPPORTUNITY FOR PINEHURST-AREA SENIORS TO NAVIGATE MEDICARE OPTIONS

Complimentary "Medicare Shop and Compare" Event held October 24

PINEHURST, N.C., Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Baby boomers who are aging into Medicare or want to explore their options for 2023 are invited to a "Medicare Shop and Compare" seminar, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, at the Fair Barn, 200 Beulah Hill Rd S., Pinehurst. Registration is desired, but not required. To register, visit www.EvergreenSeniorCareAdvantage.com.

The "Medicare Shop and Compare" seminar is an excellent opportunity for senior patients to learn more about their Medicare options. The event is hosted by Evergreen Senior Care Advantage, a program created in partnership with Pinehurst Medical Clinic.

The events will feature several breakout sessions that include Medicare topics relevant to decision-making seniors including:

Medicare 101: Educational discussion about the ABCs of original Medicare and Medicare Advantage by an independent, licensed broker

Medicare Advantage benefit details: Presentations by insurance representatives.

Evergreen Senior Care Advantage: Overview of the program explaining the coordination of care between participating health plans and physician group.

About Evergreen Senior Care Advantage

Evergreen Senior Care Advantage is a collaborative approach to care delivery that focuses on preventive care and providing care coordination resources. This program is open to senior patients of Pinehurst Medical Clinic. More information about Evergreen Senior Care Advantage and Medicare informational resources are available at EvergreenSeniorCareAdvantage.com.

