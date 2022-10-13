Receives accreditation for information security management system, information security in cloud services, and anti-bribery management systems

First global CDMO to be ISO 27001 and ISO 27017 certified

Earns Excellence Award for Integrated Management System from BSI for its performance

INCHEON, South Korea, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Samsung Biologics (KRX: 207940.KS), a leading contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), announced today it has successfully renewed its ISO 27001 certification (Information Security Management System) and obtained ISO 27017 certification (Information Security in cloud services) and ISO 37001 certification (Anti-bribery management systems).

Samsung Biologics obtains three global ISO certifications. (PRNewswire)

An award ceremony was held with the British Standards Institution (BSI) and the British Embassy Seoul at Samsung Biologics' Songdo headquarters.

Samsung Biologics is the first global CDMO to concurrently obtain two international certifications for information security. The company first obtained ISO 27001 certification in 2019.

With the additional cloud-specific ISO 27017, the certifications demonstrate Samsung Biologics' measures to meet strict global security standards and proactively protect information entrusted by its clients. As part of the business process, a contract manufacturer receives critical and sensitive data from clients, making security even more critical.

The ISO 37001 certification, another first for the company, is further demonstration of the company's reliability and integrity in mitigating bribery risks and meeting legislative requirements based on its anti-bribery management system.

"We are extremely proud to add the additional global ISO certifications," said John Rim, CEO and President of Samsung Biologics. "These latest certifications are in show of our commitment to meet the strongest security standards and our dedication to further enhance client trust and satisfaction."

Samsung Biologics also received the Excellence Award for Integrated Management System from BSI, which is awarded to companies that have made outstanding business performance based on international regulations.

Samsung Biologics currently maintains eight ISO certifications, including ISO 14001 (Environmental management systems), ISO 22301 (Business continuity management system), ISO 45001 (Occupational health and safety management system), ISO 50001 (Energy management system) and ISO 9001 (Quality management system).

