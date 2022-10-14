ARCADE at Horseshoe Las Vegas is Now Open

The new attraction offers fast-paced fun for all ages as Bally's continues its transition to Horseshoe Las Vegas

Credit: Caesars Entertainment

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The ARCADE at Bally's Las Vegas is now open as the resort continues its rebrand into Horseshoe Las Vegas.

Designed by Aria Group, the 7,000-square-foot arcade is illuminated by a glow of bright neon lights and offers a high-energy, multi-sensory experience for all ages and skill levels. The venue features more than 80 supersized games, including classics like Skee-Ball, air hockey, Rock the Rim and an epic claw machine, Big One Extreme. Additionally, players are transported into immersive adventures via virtual reality with games like "King Kong" and "Mission Impossible," a four-player interactive gaming experience.

"We aim to entertain, and The ARCADE captivates guests with its larger-than-life games and electric atmosphere," said Jason Gregorec, SVP and General Manager of the property. "The opening of The ARCADE brings additional excitement to the property as it transforms into Horseshoe Las Vegas."

Games are played with The ARCADE's cashless currency on re-loadable cards. The cards can be loaded with a credit card or cash; instead of tickets, points are accumulated on the cards to redeem larger prizes.

The ARCADE will also feature an enhanced and refreshed bar that is scheduled to open in the coming weeks and will serve a selection of bottled and draft beer, cocktails and wine. The ARCADE is on the first level near the food court and is open from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday – Thursday and 10 a.m. to midnight Friday – Sunday.

The ARCADE is one of the several projects associated with the Horseshoe rebrand and follows the recent addition of Jack Binion's Steak and the upcoming opening of M.Y. Asia by Chef Martin Yan. The property transformation will also include a renovated exterior, casino floor and public areas. Sports fans can still enjoy best-in-class sports wagering via the Caesars Sportsbook by William Hill app and at the new Caesars Sportsbook ticket counter. For more information, guests may visit www.caesars.com/ballys-las-vegas.

