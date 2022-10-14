COLLEGE HUNKS HAULING JUNK AND MOVING® CONTINUES FREE MOVES TO STAND AGAINST DOMESTIC VIOLENCE

Moving professionals have completed more than 300 free services since inception

TAMPA, Fla. , Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In the United States, an estimated 10 million people experience domestic violence every year. October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and College HUNKS Hauling Junk and Moving®, an industry leader in stress-free solutions for moving and junk-hauling needs, provides free services during the month to help victims make a move toward safer situations. Throughout the year, the moving professionals work with local shelters across the country to identify those who need support and facilitate the moves.

College HUNKS began this initiative after seeing news reports about the uptick in domestic violence because of the pandemic lockdowns. Since the inception of this program, College HUNKS has helped more than 300 victims of domestic violence make the necessary moves to safer locations.

"We have become one of the first steps in assisting survivors in escaping from a harmful situation," said Nick Friedman, Co-Founder and Visionary of College HUNKS. "Many individuals will reach out to us saying that they have heard of our program and need immediate assistance. Our teams mobilize quickly to help first-hand."

Domestic Violence Awareness Month was first observed in October 1989. The month acknowledges domestic violence survivors and offers a voice for victims. Domestic violence is an issue in every community and may affect people across the board, regardless of age, race, socio-economic status, sexual orientation, gender, religion, or nationality.

"I first want to say I think that is an incredible program, especially when difficulty moving is what stops a lot of victims from leaving," said a survivor that College HUNKS moved. "Thank you so much. If it wasn't for you all I really don't know what I would have done."

"Our corporate commitment is to offer no-cost services to domestic violence victims and survivors, so that economic barriers are no longer a deciding factor in whether a victim of abuse can leave an unsafe home," continued Friedman.

Due to the inspiration of being able to help so many people, College HUNKS will continue this mission to be a "champion of domestic violence survivors." If you're with a shelter and know of individuals who need moving assistance, please email dvrequests@chhj.com to request the free services.

