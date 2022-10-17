BGL Announces the Real Estate Sale of Gastroenterology Health Partners

CHICAGO, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL) is pleased to announce the real estate sale of Gastroenterology Health Partners, totaling approximately 20,544 rentable square feet in New Albany, Indiana, to Flagship Healthcare Properties. BGL's Healthcare Real Estate team served as consultants to the seller in the transaction.

Gastroenterology Health Partners, a division of OneGI, is the largest independent gastroenterology group in the region with 18 physicians, 12 advanced practice providers, and four locations spread across Louisville, Lexington, and Southern Indiana. The New Albany location is its home base, with 13 providers offering in-office pathology, research, infusion, and motility services. In addition to services provided in the office, the group offers a wide array of additional procedures such as upper and lower endoscopy, ERCP, percutaneous endoscopic gastrostomy tubes, endoscopic mucosal resection, endoscopic ultrasound, and ablation procedures at various surgical centers and hospitals in the surrounding area.

BGL's Healthcare Real Estate Investment team is a leading advisor to private and institutional healthcare organizations, offering capital market strategies and solutions including sale/leaseback transactions, asset disposition, debt/equity recapitalization, private placement, and tax deferred UPREIT structures. With our investment banking and brokerage professionals working together seamlessly to ensure fluid transactions, we help our clients maximize their healthcare real estate investment and valuation.

About Brown Gibbons Lang & Company

Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL) is a leading independent investment bank and financial advisory firm focused on the global middle market. The firm advises private and public corporations and private equity groups on mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, financial restructurings, business valuations and opinions, and other strategic matters. BGL has investment banking offices in Chicago, Cleveland, Los Angeles, and New York, and real estate offices in Chicago, Cleveland, and San Antonio. The firm is also a founding member of Global M&A Partners, enabling BGL to service clients in more than 30 countries around the world. Securities transactions are conducted through Brown, Gibbons, Lang & Company Securities, LLC, an affiliate of Brown Gibbons Lang & Company LLC and a registered broker-dealer and member of FINRA and SIPC. For more information, please visit www.bglco.com.

