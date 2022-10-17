InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Holder for Showering Items (CTK-2837)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be an improved holder for shower and bathroom items that would increase storage space and protect items from water, mildew and rust," said an inventor, from San Benito, Texas, "so I invented the E Z HOLDER. My design would serve as a viable alternative to traditional shower caddies and holders."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to store and organize showering essentials. In doing so, it protects the items from wetness, humidity and mildew. It also could help to reduce clutter in the bathroom and it can be used to hold a razor, loofah, toothbrush, etc. The invention features a simple, attractive and versatile design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for households.

Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype model is available upon request. The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-CTK-2837, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

