LG IS UPGRADING LAUNDRY DAY WITH ALL-NEW SMART FRONT LOAD & TOP LOAD WASHERS AND DRYERS

Leveraging AI Technology, More Capacity and a Sleek Design, LG's Newest Laundry Innovations Offer the Ultimate in Clothing Care and Convenience

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics USA (LG) is reimagining laundry day with the introduction of its newly-designed Smart Front Load Washer and Dryer Pair. Featuring a sleek esthetic and dovetailed with cutting-edge built-in intelligence, the latest models deliver the utmost in cleaning performance and convenience. LG is also releasing new top load washer and dryer models to offer consumers an array of options to suit their laundry needs. These latest laundry solutions feature LG's exclusive TurboWash® 360° and TurboSteam™ technology along with a variety of tech-forward features to make laundry routines effortless.

With its elegant, award-winning design, the LG Smart Front Load Washer and Dryer Pair is designed to help consumers take back their day. (PRNewswire)

Intuitive Design & Functionality

With its elegant, award-winning1 design, the LG Smart Front Load Washer and Dryer Pair is designed to help consumers take back their day with steam refresh, built-in intelligence and Wi-Fi enabled access for laundry on the go.2 The intuitive dial control offers helpful information with each turn of the dial, plus instant access to timesaving features like Smart Learner and Smart Pairing. Plus, the pair's elegant, streamlined design does not compromise depth in any setting, whether the washer and dryer are stacked or side-by-side.

LG's new Black Steel finish completes the modern design, offering a sleek aesthetic as well as resistance to fingerprints and smudges to keep the laundry pair looking new. Plus, the mega capacity of the washer (5.0 cu. ft.) and dryer (7.4 cu. ft.) allow users to get more laundry done in fewer loads.

With LG's exclusive Artificial Intelligence Direct Drive (AI DD™), the new Front Load Washer delivers a customized performance that can sense load size, fabric type, and level of soiling. It then automatically adds the recommended amount of detergent and adjusts the wash cycle for optimized cleaning. When it's time for drying, LG's AI Sensor Dry™ detects moisture levels and automatically adjusts drying time for loads of all sizes so there is no more worrying about damp clothes or over drying. For greater convenience, LG's Smart Pairing feature sends information from the washer to the dryer and automatically recommends the optimal drying cycle to eliminate the guesswork.3

The mega capacity washer delivers high performance and state-of-the-art innovation to get the toughest cleaning jobs done with powerful features such as LG's TurboWash® 360° technology, which allows users to finish larger loads in under 30 minutes.4 ColdWash™ technology uses cold water and enhanced washing motions to penetrate deep into fabrics, so consumers can save money without compromising on performance from warm water cycles. Plus, users can wash small loads that can't wait or two loads at once with the LG SideKick™ Pedestal Washer.5 For those looking for a quick clean between washes, steam refresh clothes toys, decorative pillows and more with TurboSteam™ that generates steam penetrating deep into fabrics.

Laundry Options to Suit Any Preference

LG is upgrading traditional top load washers with new tech-forward models (WT7155CW, WT7400CV, WT7405CV, WT7900HBA) featuring high-power and efficient technologies such as LG's 4-Way™ Agitator technology, TurboDrum™, and water plus options that make washing easier than ever.

The 4-Way™ Agitator maximizes wash motions with unique movements for a thorough yet gentle clean. TurboDrum™ technology creates a powerful water flow for a complete clean. For the deep clean users already expect from LG, the water plus feature allows users to add extra water to any cycle with the touch of a button whenever you choose. Plus, unlike porcelain or plastic tubs, the smooth stainless-steel tub helps prevent snags that ruin clothing.

Asthma & Allergy Friendly®

Along with many of LG's top-rated washers and dryers, both of the new Front Load and Top Load laundry models are CERTIFIED asthma & allergy friendly® by the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America. The Allergiene™ wash cycle goes beyond everyday laundry by removing more than 95 percent6 of common household allergens in fabrics using the gentle power of steam.

Smarter Laundry Solutions

LG's latest laundry offerings also allow for easy monitoring and operation of washing and drying cycles along with troubleshooting with Smart Diagnosis™ via the ThinQ app for complete convenience. To offer the ultimate piece of mind, LG's ThinQ Care analyzes appliance usage patterns to provide reports on product performance. The comprehensive AI service proactively contacts the homeowner should a potential service issue be detected, to ensure that LG products are always performing at their best. Users can register on the LG ThinQ app.

Available Now at Retail

LG's new Smart Front Load Washer and Dryer Pair is now available at LG.com and retailers nationwide starting at $1,599, and the Top Load Washers are available starting at $949. For more information on LG's full portfolio of innovative laundry appliances, visit www.lg.com/us/laundry.

1 LG Washer and Dryer was named as a winner of the Red Dot Award 2022 Best of the Best https://www.red-dot.org/project/lg-washer-and-dryer-55481.

2 Appliance must be set to remote enable. Wi-fi and ThinQ app required.

3 Both washer and dryer need to be registered in LG ThinQ app and connected to Wi-Fi to set up Smart Pairing feature.

4 Based on independent testing on comparable models WM4500 and WM3900 in normal cycle with TurboWash® Option, 10 lb. load (March 2021).

5 LG SideKick™ 27" Pedestal Washer Sold Separately.

6 Based on certification by the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America (AAFA)

About LG Electronics USA

LG Electronics USA, Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics, Inc., a $63 billion global innovator in technology and manufacturing. In the United States, LG sells a wide range of innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, commercial displays, air conditioning systems, energy solutions and vehicle components. LG is 2022 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year-Sustained Excellence. The company's commitment to environmental sustainability and its "Life's Good" marketing theme encompass how LG is dedicated to people's happiness by exceeding expectations today and tomorrow. www.LG.com.

Media Contacts:

LG Electronics USA

JL Lavina

jl.lavina@lge.com

917 386 4213

Devyn Doyle

Devyn.Doyle@lg-one.com

770 653 7239

LG is upgrading traditional top load washers with new tech-forward models featuring high-power and efficient technologies that make washing easier than ever. (PRNewswire)

The intuitive dial control offers helpful information with each turn of the dial, plus instant access to timesaving features like Smart Learner and Smart Pairing (PRNewswire)

LG Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE LG Electronics USA