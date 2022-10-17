PLTR Investors Have Opportunity to Lead Palantir Technologies Inc. Securities Fraud Lawsuit

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces that investors with substantial losses have opportunity to lead the securities fraud class action lawsuit against Palantir Technologies Inc. ("Palantir" or the "Company") (NYSE: PLTR).

Class Period: November 9, 2021 – May 6, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 14, 2022

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

The complaint filed alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Palantir's investments in marketable securities were having a significant negative impact on the Company's EPS results; (2) Palantir overstated the sustainability of its government segment's growth and revenues; (3) Palantir was experiencing a significant slowdown in revenue growth, particularly among its government customers, despite ongoing global conflicts and market disruptions; (4) as a result of all the foregoing, the Company was likely to miss consensus estimates for its Q1 EPS and Q2 sales outlook; and (5) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/FRC_LAW.

To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to the pending class action lawsuit, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

View original content:

SOURCE The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, Los Angeles