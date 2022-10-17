The Vitamin Shoppe's BodyTech® Sports Nutrition Brand and Warner Bros. Consumer Products Launch Exclusive Flavor Collaborations Inspired by Characters from the DC Universe including Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Black Adam and More

The Vitamin Shoppe's BodyTech® Sports Nutrition Brand and Warner Bros. Consumer Products Launch Exclusive Flavor Collaborations Inspired by Characters from the DC Universe including Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Black Adam and More

The license agreement brings flavor innovation plus the epic excitement of iconic DC Super Heroes and Super-Villains to BodyTech's lineup of premium protein, pre-workout, and sports nutrition products

SECAUCUS, N.J., Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- It's not a bird. It's not a plane. It's The Vitamin Shoppe's mightiest collaboration yet: Sports nutrition inspired by the DC™ Universe.

New BodyTech sports nutrition formulas unite flavor innovation with the epic excitement of iconic DC Super Heroes and Super-Villains from the DC Universe, including Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Black Adam and more. (PRNewswire)

The Vitamin Shoppe, an omnichannel specialty retailer of nutritional products, and Warner Bros. Consumer Products (WBCP) today announced the launch of DC™ flavors by BodyTech®, an exclusive range of protein, pre-workout, creatine, and other premium supplements inspired by Super Heroes and Super-Villains of the DC Universe.

Under the long-term license agreement with WBCP, a series of innovative new flavors unites the epic excitement of iconic characters such as Superman™, Batman™, Wonder Woman™, The Flash™, The Joker™, and Black Adam™ with the best-in-class sports nutrition formulas of BodyTech and BodyTech Elite.

Sharon Leite, CEO of The Vitamin Shoppe, commented: "As lifetime fans of these legendary characters that have helped shape popular culture for decades, all of us at The Vitamin Shoppe are thrilled to partner with the exceptional Warner Bros. Consumer Products and DC teams. The heroic action, vast creativity, and indelible impact on our collective imaginations of Super Hero stories – like Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman and Black Adam – have undoubtedly driven the fitness goals and aspirations of many BodyTech customers. This compelling collaboration offers consumers unique new flavors while bringing the fun and excitement of the DC Universe into any Super Hero fan's sports nutrition regimen, giving them the opportunity to fuel their own origin story."

Each of the new DC™ x BodyTech® flavors in the launch lineup is designed to match the unique personality and super powers of its respective DC character, while maintaining the trusted quality and performance of The Vitamin Shoppe's best-selling BodyTech and BodyTech Elite premium formulas. The range is exclusively available in over 700 locations of The Vitamin Shoppe and Super Supplements stores, and on www.vitaminshoppe.com, with products including:

Black Adam™ Black Cherry BodyTech Elite Nitrulline powder, to support massive pumps and endurance.

Wonder Woman™ Sherbet BodyTech Whey Isolate, to support muscle growth and recovery.

The Flash™ Lightning Lemonade BodyTech Flash Point, to support pre-workout energy and focus.

The Joker™ Candy BodyTech Energized Critical Aminos, to support daily energy and recovery support.

Superman™ Kryptonite™ Krusher BodyTech Elite Ultimate EAA, to support muscle building and stim-free focus.

Batman™ Gotham City™ Grape BodyTech Elite Micronized Creatine Monohydrate, to support strength training and muscle mass.

Additional products, flavors, and DC Universe Super Hero and Super-Villain character collaborations will be unveiled as part of this exclusive assortment in the future.

For more information about The Vitamin Shoppe, visit www.vitaminshoppe.com, and for more information about DC, visit www.dc.com.

About The Vitamin Shoppe®

Lifelong Wellness Starts Here™. The Vitamin Shoppe®, a subsidiary of Franchise Group Inc. (NASDAQ: FRG), is a global, omnichannel specialty retailer and wellness lifestyle Company with the mission of providing customers with the most trusted products, guidance, and services to support them on their journeys of lifelong wellness. Based in Secaucus, New Jersey, the Company offers a comprehensive assortment of nutritional solutions, including vitamins, minerals, specialty supplements, herbs, sports nutrition, homeopathic remedies, green living products, and natural beauty products. In addition to carrying products from approximately 700 national brands, The Vitamin Shoppe offers products from its proprietary brands within its owned and wholesale channels, including: The Vitamin Shoppe®, Vthrive The Vitamin Shoppe™, BodyTech®, BodyTech® Elite, fitfactor™, fitfactor KETO™, plnt®, ProBioCare®, True Athlete®, and TrueYou™. In the U.S., the Company conducts business through over 700 company-operated retail stores under The Vitamin Shoppe and Super Supplements™ banners, and via its website, www.vitaminshoppe.com. The company is expanding its retail footprint via an innovative, omnichannel franchising model and opened its first franchise store in 2022. Globally, The Vitamin Shoppe serves customers in select Asia, South America, and Central America markets through local omnichannel partners.

About Warner Bros. Consumer Products

Warner Bros. Consumer Products (WBCP), part of Warner Bros. Discovery Global Brands and Experiences, extends the company's powerful portfolio of entertainment brands and franchises into the lives of fans around the world. WBCP partners with best-in-class licensees globally on an award-winning range of toys, fashion, home décor, and publishing inspired by Warner Bros.' biggest franchises from DC, Wizarding World, Looney Tunes, Hanna-Barbera, Game of Thrones, Cartoon Network and Adult Swim. With innovative global licensing and merchandising programs, retail initiatives, and promotional partnerships, WBCP is one of the leading licensing and retail merchandising organizations in the world.

About DC

DC, a Warner Bros. Discovery Company, creates iconic characters, enduring stories, and immersive experiences that inspire and entertain audiences of every generation around the world and is one of the world's largest publishers of comics and graphic novels. As a creative division, DC is charged with strategically integrating its stories and characters across film, television, consumer products, home entertainment, interactive games, and the DC Universe Infinite digital subscription service and community engagement portal. For more information visit dc.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Vitamin Shoppe