CASIO G-SHOCK TO RELEASE NEW IGNITE RED COLLECTION

DOVER, N.J., Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Casio America, Inc. is pleased to announce the latest additions to G-SHOCK's extensive lineup with the new Ignite Red series. The GAB2100BNR, GA2200BNR, GA700BNR, and GA100BNR all showcase the heritage of the G-SHOCK brand through a two-toned color scheme of black and red.

Throughout the new Ignite Red series, color-blocked accents of red complementing the otherwise all-black design effectively balance the black color's strong sense of presence to give the watch a look of confident composure. Additional red accents can be found within the details of the dial design which are highlighted through metallic paint and alumite treatments, further providing a sense of luxury throughout the Ignite Red series.

The featured watch of the series, the GAB2100BNR1A, boasts Bluetooth® connectivity, adding smartphone capabilities through the Casio Watches mobile app, including automatic time adjustment, phone finder, reminders, and much more. The Tough Solar Power feature is also included for solar recharging for long battery life.

All four timepieces also come equipped with G-SHOCK technology including:

Shock Resistance

200M Water Resistance

Double LED Light (Super Illuminator) - GAB2100BNR & GA2200BNR

LED Light (Super Illuminator) – GA700BNR & GA100BNR

5 Alarms + Hourly Time Signal

1/100 Stopwatch (24 Hr)

1/1000 Stopwatch (24 Hr) – GA100BNR Only

Countdown Timer

World Time (up to 48 cities)

Hand shift feature

The GAB2100BNR-1A will retail for $150, the GA2200BNR-1A for $130, the GA-700BNR-1A for $99, and the GA100BNR-1A for $110. All four designs will be available for purchase starting today at select retailers, gshock.com, and the G-SHOCK Soho store. For more information about the G-SHOCK brand, visit gshock.casio.com/us.

About G-SHOCK

CASIO's shock-resistant G-SHOCK watch is synonymous with toughness, born from the developer Mr. Ibe's dream of 'creating a watch that never breaks'. Over 200 handmade samples were created and tested to destruction until finally in 1983 the first, now iconic G-SHOCK hit the streets of Japan and began to establish itself as 'the toughest watch of all time'. Each watch encompasses the 7 elements; electric shock resistance, gravity resistance, low temperature resistance, vibration resistance, water resistance, shock resistance and toughness. The watch is packed with Casio innovations and technologies to prevent it from suffering direct shock; this includes internal components protected with urethane and suspended timekeeping modules inside the watch structure. Since its launch, G-SHOCK has continued to evolve, continuing to support on Mr. Ibe's mantra "never, never give up." www.gshock.casio.com/us/

About Casio America , Inc.

Casio America, Inc., Dover, N.J., is the U.S. subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, one of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and business equipment solutions. Established in 1957, Casio America, Inc. markets calculators, keyboards, mobile presentation devices, disc title and label printers, watches, cash registers and other consumer electronic products. Casio has strived to realize its corporate creed of "creativity and contribution" through the introduction of innovative and imaginative products. For more information, visit www.casio.com/us/

FOR MEDIA INQUIRIES CONTACT:

5WPR

gshock@5wpr.com

Sue VanderSchans / Cecilia Lederer

CASIO AMERICA, INC.

(973) 361-5400

SVanderSchans@casio.com

clederer@casio.com

