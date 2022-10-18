Dinova Announces Q3 Results

Significant Customer and Restaurant Wins, Expansion of Service Offerings with Citibank and Mastercard, New Products and Insightful Industry Reports.

ATLANTA, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dinova Inc., the authority in business dining, today reports company and product highlights for the third quarter ending September 30, 2022.

Dinova: The Bottom Line in Business Dining (PRNewsFoto/Dinova LLC) (PRNewswire)

"We are extremely pleased with our results in the third quarter and the continued acceleration of our business," said Alison Quinn, CEO of Dinova. "Part of our strategy is to closely analyze the market and offer key insights to restaurants, corporate travel managers and influencers. The recovery so far is in line with our predictions, and this adds to the credibility of our aggregate industry data, and guidance for all to adapt to the ever-changing landscape. "

Third quarter achievements from Dinova include:

Continued growth in our restaurant marketplace, resulting in more than 21,000 restaurants across the US and Canada .

Increased corporate clients from quarter three of the previous year by 6%, now totaling 509 corporate customers.

Launched Dine Assist, a complimentary, event restaurant-sourcing service for Dinova corporate partners. https://apps.apple.com/us/app/dinova-restaurant-marketplace/id829424959

Media coverage in Business Travel News, Full Service Restaurant (FSR) News, Global Business Travel Association (GBTA), Restaurant News, and more.

Added Mastercard and Citi to Dinova's preferred dining program.

Dinova published its annual Holiday Dining Guide ( https://www.dinova.com/2022-holiday-dining-guide/ ) to assist both its restaurant partners and corporate clients.

Dinova continues to monitor business dining trends and publish a quarterly State of Business Dining Report with Technomic that benchmarks spend data by market, industry, and restaurant type. The recent report reveals strong Q3 business dining and the next few months look promising with a potential full recovery.

The Q3 SoBD report focuses on business dining macro trends including inflation and remote work. https://www.dinova.com/dining-report/

Resources:

Facebook; LinkedIn Connect on social: Twitter

Dine Assist: dine-assist

For Restaurants

For Companies

About Dinova

Dinova makes business meals count. We operate a business dining program that includes a network of 21,000+ restaurants and more than 500 corporations, government agencies, and small to medium sized businesses in the US and Canada. We are the only total business dining solution that delivers spend visibility, savings and an employee rewards program for companies while also providing a B2B strategy that drives growth for restaurants. Visit www.dinova.com for more information.

Media Contact:

Alison Guzzio

Phone: 484-459-3243

Email: aguzzio@dinova.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Dinova, Inc.