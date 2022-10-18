HORIBA Europe GmbH Deploys ServiceMax Across Its European Operations to Further Propel Business Transformation

The ServiceMax platform enables operational excellence, while promoting better customer service and business growth

PLEASANTON, Calif., Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ServiceMax, a leader in asset-centric field service management, today announced HORIBA Europe GmbH has selected and deployed ServiceMax's field service management platform for the digitization of its service operations across Europe. As part of its global business transformation efforts, HORIBA Europe GmbH is replacing former disparate business processes for field management with a single, outcome-based solution from ServiceMax, to streamline operations, automate previously manual tasks, improve customer service, and ultimately contribute to business growth.

The digitizing of its service operations across Europe is an extension of HORIBA's long-term relationship with ServiceMax, which the company has deployed across its U.S. and Japanese operations.

"HORIBA has been in business for nearly 70 years and we are always looking to modernize operations to better serve our global customer base," said Thomas Mahsling, Director of Service from HORIBA Europe GmbH. "As part of our transformation, we wanted to move our field service employees away from manual processes and reallocate them to more value-based work. ServiceMax not only enables this opportunity, but also helps us provide an excellent customer experience and deliver more innovative solutions to market. We have already recognized significant benefits with ServiceMax across our other business operations, so we were confident in their ability to improve our field service operations in Europe as well. ServiceMax is the right partner to help us take our overall business transformation to the next level."

In addition to automating processes for field service management, ServiceMax also enables HORIBA to drive operational excellence with the right performance metrics and actionable insights. From service revenue to first time fix rates and all the operational performance metrics that affect profitability, ServiceMax dashboards deliver HORIBA's KPIs, accurately.

"We are excited to be a part of HORIBA's cloud-first digital transformation efforts, across multiple business divisions," said Neil Barua, CEO from ServiceMax. "From improving customer support and making field technicians jobs easier, to enabling better decision-making and measuring success, our goal is to simplify and improve operations and management for our customers. We're confident HORIBA will continue to benefit from an outcome-based field service approach."

ABOUT HORIBA Europe GmbH

The HORIBA Group of worldwide companies provides an extensive array of instruments and systems for applications ranging from automotive R&D, process and environmental monitoring, in-vitro medical diagnostics, semiconductor manufacturing and metrology, to a broad range of scientific R&D and QC measurements. Proven quality and trustworthy performance have established widespread confidence in the HORIBA Brand. For more information, visit https://www.horiba.com/fra/

ABOUT SERVICEMAX

ServiceMax's mission is to help customers keep the world running with asset-centric field service management software. As a recognized leader in this space, ServiceMax's mobile apps and cloud-based software provide a complete view of assets to field service teams. By optimizing field service operations, customers across all industries can better manage the complexities of service, support faster growth, and run more profitable, outcome-centric businesses. For more information, visit: www.servicemax.com.

