InventHelp Inventor Develops Modified Sun Visor for Light Trucks (FMB-131)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "My father thought there could be a better way for drivers to block out sunlight glare without the hassle of adjusting a traditional sun visor or searching for sunglasses," said the inventor's son, from Sherwood, Ore., "so he invented the LIGHT VISOR. My father's design would increase safety, comfort and peace of mind while driving."

The invention provides an effective way to block bright sunlight glare from above the windshield while driving. In doing so, it offers a glare-free view for improved travel safety. As a result, it increases eye comfort. The invention features an attractive design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for the owners and drivers of SUVs, pickup trucks and vans. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

