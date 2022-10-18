Melissa & Doug Plays to Win with Oracle Cloud

Tech-free toymaker automates business and IT processes to reduce costs, increase efficiency, and meet increasing global demand for imaginative play

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Melissa & Doug, a leading preschool brand for sustainable wooden toys, has selected Oracle Cloud to scale its global operations and transform its core business processes. With Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications Suite, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, and Oracle Autonomous Database, Melissa & Doug has been able to reduce costs, increase efficiency, enhance operational insights, and support its rapid growth by automating end-to-end businesses processes.

For 30 years, Melissa & Doug's mission has been to ignite children's imagination and sense of wonder, and inspire hands-on, open-ended, screen-free play. To support its growing global business, which now includes more than 70 million sustainability-focused toys sold annually, and continue to exceed the expectations of an ever-growing parent fan base, Melissa & Doug selected Oracle Cloud to replace its legacy business systems.

"Our homegrown systems got us by when we were smaller, but as we have expanded globally, we needed to eliminate the inefficiencies that came with manual processes and disparate systems," said Lee Tsukroff, chief financial officer, Melissa & Doug. "With Oracle Fusion Applications, we've been able to optimize financial planning, reduce the time needed to close the books, and better manage suppliers. We've been able to reinvest all these cost savings into research and development, the core of our business. The efficiencies gained have unquestionably enhanced our products and will support our company's mission and sustainability goals."

With Oracle Fusion Applications Suite, Melissa & Doug has been able to break down organizational silos, standardize end-to-end processes, modernize its operations, and access continuous innovation with new features added every 90 days without downtime or business disruption. Melissa & Doug implemented Oracle Fusion Cloud Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) and Oracle Fusion Cloud Enterprise Performance Management (EPM) and is currently implementing order management and supply chain execution modules in Oracle Fusion Cloud Supply Chain & Manufacturing (SCM). In addition, with Oracle Cloud Infrastructure and Oracle Autonomous Database, Melissa & Doug has been able to take advantage of a single integrated cloud platform to increase the performance, reliability, efficiency, and security of its global operations.

"As companies grow and accumulate more systems, updating and maintaining these systems adds cost and inefficiency and ultimately takes resources away from the organization's primary mission," said Steve Miranda, executive vice president of applications development, Oracle. "With Oracle Cloud, Melissa & Doug will be able to stay focused on its mission and support its future growth by automating and optimizing end-to-end processes and operations on a platform that is continuously updated."

"The completeness in integration of Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications Suite together with Oracle Cloud Infrastructure and Oracle Autonomous Database were advantages we couldn't overlook," said Mike Macrie, chief information officer, Melissa & Doug. "Employees were clamoring to get trained on the new system and have not been disappointed. Every day they express their thanks for allowing them to get back to the company's mission. Oracle has provided on-going expertise and support throughout to make our journey to the cloud as smooth as possible."

